Video: The Jonas Brothers Reimagine Alanis Morissette's 'Ironic' as a Broadway Number

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Alanis Morissette met Broadway during a game of Musical Genre Challenge on Thursday night's episode of The Tonight Show. During the segment, the Jonas Brothers took the stage to transform familiar songs into a completely new style. Watch as the brothers reimagine the Morissette staple "Ironic" as a Broadway group number.

The Jonas Brothers are currently on the road for their ‘JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown’ tour, which highlights every chapter of their 20-year journey, blending early hits with solo projects such as Nick Jonas & the Administration and DNCE and brand-new tracks from their latest album Greetings From Your Hometown. The band is made up of Joe, Kevin, and Nick Jonas, who was recently seen in Broadway's The Last Five Years. Tickets are available here.

The group has also just released their new holiday film, "A Very Jonas Christmas Movie,” which is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. In the movie, the brothers face a series of escalating obstacles as they struggle to make it from London to New York in time to spend Christmas with their families. The festive film features an all-star cast, including Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas, who star as themselves, along with Broadway alums Andrew Barth Feldman (as Ethan), Andrea Martin (as Deb) and Jesse Tyler Ferguson (as Santa). Check out a trailer here.

Upcoming Tour Dates

+With The All American Rejects

#With Boys Like Girls

^With Jesse McCartney

*With Franklin Jonas

Fri Nov 14 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena+*

Sun Nov 16 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center+*

Mon Nov 17 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center^*

Wed Nov 19 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena^*

Thu Nov 20 – Providence, RI – Amica Mutual Pavilion^*

Sat Nov 22 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center^*

Sun Nov 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesar's Arena^*

Sat Nov 29 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena*

Sun Nov 30 – Nick Jonas Sunday Best Brunch

Sun Nov 30 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center*

Wed Dec 03 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena^*

Thu Dec 04 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena^*

Sat Dec 06 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center^*

Tue Dec 09 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena^*

Thu Dec 11 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena^*

Fri Dec 12 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena^*

Sun Dec 14 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum^*

Mon Dec 15 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre^*

Wed Dec 17 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre^*

Thu Dec 18 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena^*

Sat Dec 20 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena^*

Sun Dec 21 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena^*

Mon Dec 22 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center^*

ABOUT JONAS BROTHERS:

The Jonas Brothers have sold more than 20 million albums and counting, garnered two GRAMMY® Award nominations, earned 26 Billboard Hot 100 hits, logged three consecutive #1 debuts on the Billboard 200, and generated billions of streams. Among many accolades, they’ve recently claimed a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In 2019, they released their Platinum-Certified Republic Records debut, Happiness Begins. It yielded the history-making, 5x-Platinum smash “Sucker,” which minted them as “the first group in the 21st century to debut at #1 on the Hot 100,” exploded as the “longest running #1 Pop Airplay Single of 2019,” and received a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.” The band supported the album with the worldwide “Happiness Begins Tour”—selling over 1.2 million tickets—and the Amazon Original documentaries Chasing Happiness and Happiness Continues.

In 2023, embarked on a new era with the release of The Album, via Republic Records. The Album was produced by Jon Bellion and features hit singles “Waffle House” and “Wings.” In support of the new album and this new era for Jonas Brothers, they kicked off “The Tour” with two sold-out shows at New York’s iconic Yankee Stadium. “The Tour” included stadium and arena dates around the globe through 2024, resulting in the band’s biggest and most extensive tour to date. 2025 marks a special year for Jonas Brothers as they celebrate their 20th anniversary as a band.

To kick off the year, Jonas Brothers released two new singles–“Slow Motion” with producer Marshmello and “Love Me To Heaven.” They also hosted a JONASCON fan event at New Jersey’s American Dream, where they celebrated 20 years of legacy, memories, and the Jonas Brothers fan community with over 75,000 fans from all over the world in attendance. Their brand new album, Greetings from Your Hometown, is out now.