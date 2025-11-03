Video: Jesse Tyler Ferguson Stars as Santa in A VERY JONAS CHRISTMAS MOVIE Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Jonas Brothers try to make it home for Christmas in the official trailer for “A Very Jonas Christmas Movie,” premiering Nov. 14 on Disney+ and Hulu. The trailer also features the first single from the movie, “Coming Home This Christmas,” featuring Kenny G. CHECK IT OUT now!

In “A Very Jonas Christmas Movie,” Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas face a series of escalating obstacles as they struggle to make it from London to New York in time to spend Christmas with their families.

“A Very Jonas Christmas Movie” Original Soundtrack, from Hollywood Records/Republic Records and executive music producer Justin Tranter, is available for Pre-Add, and Pre-Save and will be available digitally, on CD and on LP beginning Nov. 14. Disney Music Emporium is offering an exclusive gift with purchase of the soundtrack vinyl while supplies last. Take a look at the full tracklist below.

The festive film features an all-star cast, including Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas, who star as themselves, along with Broadway alums Andrew Barth Feldman (as Ethan), Andrea Martin (as Deb) and Jesse Tyler Ferguson (as Santa). Also featured is Chloe Bennet (as Lucy), Billie Lourd (as Cassidy), Laverne Cox (as Stacy), KJ Apa (as Gene), Kenny G (as himself) and Justin Tranter (as himself), and Randall Park (as Brad). Other special cameos from the Jonas family are also featured.

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas produce, along with writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger (“I Want You Back,” “This Is Us,” “Love, Simon”), Adam Fishbach, Spencer Berman and Scott Morgan. EmmyⓇ and Academy AwardⓇ winner Jessica Yu (“Quiz Lady,” “This Is Us”) directs, with original music from executive music producer and GRAMMYⓇ nominee Justin Tranter. The movie is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Soundtrack Tracklist

“Like It’s Christmas” (Live Version)

“Best Night”

“Coming Home This Christmas” (featuring Kenny G)

“Home Alone”

“Feel Something”

“Remember When”

“Better Off Alone”

“Time”

“Sucker” (Live Version)

“Like It’s Christmas” (Studio Version)

Photo Credit: Disney/John Medland