Video: The Cast of SUMMER STOCK At Goodspeed Musicals Performs 'Accentuate the Positive'

Filled with exuberant dance numbers and hits from the American songbook, Summer Stock will run through Aug. 27 at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn.

By: Jul. 24, 2023

POPULAR

3 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 3 Broadway Shows Close Today
Review Roundup: Immersive HERE LIES LOVE Opens On Broadway! Photo 2 Review Roundup: Immersive HERE LIES LOVE Opens On Broadway!
Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill Playhouse's World Premiere of THE GREAT Photo 3 Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill's THE GREAT GATSBY
NEW YORK, NEW YORK Will Close Next Weekend Photo 4 NEW YORK, NEW YORK Will Close Next Weekend

Corbin Bleu and Danielle Wade lead the cast of the world premiere musical comedy Summer Stock at Goodspeed Musicals. Filled with exuberant dance numbers and hits from the American songbook, Summer Stock will run through Aug. 27 at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn.

Check out first look video of the show's cast performing the classic tune, "Accentuate the Positive" here!


Joe Ross is played by Corbin Bleu (TV: High School Musical; Broadway: Kiss Me Kate, Holiday Inn, Godspell, In the Heights). Jane Falbury is played by Danielle Wade (Broadway/National Tour: Mean Girls; North American Tour: Wizard of Oz).

Summer Stock features a book by Cheri Steinkellner. It is adapted from the 1950 MGM/Warner Bros. film Summer Stock by George Wells and Sy Gromberg. Music direction will be by Goodspeed's Resident Music Director Adam Souza (Goodspeed: Over 20 productions including Gypsy, 42nd Street, Cabaret, A Grand Night for Singing, Because of Winn Dixie; Broadway: Wicked, Kinky Boots). Music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations will be by Tony Award-winner Doug Besterman (Broadway/Orchestrations: Thoroughly Modern Millie (Tony Award), The Producers (Tony Award), Fosse (Tony Award). Summer Stock will be choreographed and directed by one of Canada's most versatile and in-demand creative talents Donna Feore (Stratford Festival: Chicago, Billy Elliot; 5th Avenue Theatre: Broadway Vacation).

Forget your troubles-come on, get happy! The tradition of turning a barn into a theater finds fertile new ground in a joyous world premiere inspired by the classic Judy Garland-Gene Kelly movie. When theatrical Gloria invites fellow troupers to the family farm with the idea of putting on a show, her practical sister Jane is stubborn as a mule but relents because the farm needs work-and workers. Sisterhood, budding romance and a Broadway-bound musical are all at risk. But there's nothing like the sunshine of hits from the American songbook to chase all your cares away!

Summer Stock will run through August 27th, 2023. [Official press opening July 26, 2023.] Curtain times are Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursday at 7:30 p.m. (with select performances at 2:00 p.m.), Friday at 8:00 p.m., Saturday at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. (with select performances at 6:30 p.m.).

Tickets are available through the Box Office (860.873.8668), open weekdays at 10:00 a.m. and weekends at 11:00 a.m., or online at goodspeed.org




RELATED STORIES

1
Jujamcyn Theaters Sells Majority Stake In Five Broadway Houses To Ambassador Theater Group Photo
Jujamcyn Theaters Sells Majority Stake In Five Broadway Houses To Ambassador Theater Group

Jordan Roth, President of Jujamcyn Theaters, has sold a 93 percent stake in five Broadway theaters, finalizing a previously announced deal with UK theatre company Ambassador Theatre Group. 

2
Listen: HERE LIES LOVE Star Arielle Jacobs Talks Playing Imelda Marcos with Empathy & Photo
Listen: HERE LIES LOVE Star Arielle Jacobs Talks Playing Imelda Marcos with Empathy & More on The Art of Kindness Podcast

The Broadway star discusses approaching playing Imelda Marcos with empathy, acts of kindness on Broadway from her brother Adam Jacobs (Aladdin) and much more. The episode can now be streamed wherever you listen to podcasts or on Broadway Podcast Network.

3
Character Breakdown: THE COTTAGE Cast Unpacks Their Roles Photo
Character Breakdown: THE COTTAGE Cast Unpacks Their Roles

What is The Cottage all about? In this video, we are chatting with the cast to find out!

4
Broadway Casting Director Mark B Simon Has Passed Away Photo
Broadway Casting Director Mark B Simon Has Passed Away

According to various sources, casting director Mark B Simon, known for his work on the original productions of Parade, The Last 5 Years, and many more, has passed away.

More Hot Stories For You

Listen: HERE LIES LOVE Star Arielle Jacobs Talks Playing Imelda Marcos with Empathy & More on The Art of Kindness PodcastListen: HERE LIES LOVE Star Arielle Jacobs Talks Playing Imelda Marcos with Empathy & More on The Art of Kindness Podcast
Broadway Casting Director Mark B Simon Has Passed AwayBroadway Casting Director Mark B Simon Has Passed Away
CLUE National Tour to Launch in Minneapolis in February 2024 - Full Route Announced!CLUE National Tour to Launch in Minneapolis in February 2024 - Full Route Announced!
A STRANGE LOOP, HADESTOWN, FUNNY GIRL Center Theatre Group's 2023/24A STRANGE LOOP, HADESTOWN, FUNNY GIRL Center Theatre Group's 2023/24

Videos

Character Breakdown: THE COTTAGE Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video Character Breakdown: THE COTTAGE Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Andrew Rannells Opens Up About New Book & GUTENBERG! Video
Andrew Rannells Opens Up About New Book & GUTENBERG!
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE
Inside Rehearsal For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny Video
Inside Rehearsal For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You