Video: The Cast of MJ THE MUSICAL Performs 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town'

The new video features the actors who play members of the Jackson 5 in the Broadway production.

By: Dec. 14, 2023

To celebrate the holiday season, MJ the Musical has released a never-before-seen music video of “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” featuring the actors who play members of the Jackson 5 in the Broadway production.

Originally written by J. Fred Coots and Haven Gillespe, the song was arranged by original MJ cast member, John Edwards.

Performers include John Edwards, Tavon Olds-Sample, Michael Harmon, Max Chambers, Jace Bently, Matthew Frederick Harris, Nick T Daly, Blu Allen, and Zelig Williams.

 Check out the video below!

Directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage, MJ is the winner of four 2022 Tony Awards, including Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Myles Frost) and Best Choreography (Wheeldon).

MJ features scenic design by Tony Award winner Derek McLane, lighting design by Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, costume design by Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell, sound design by Olivier & Tony Award winner Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini, hair & wig design by Charles LaPointe, musical supervision / orchestration / arrangements by David Holcenberg, and musical direction / orchestrations / arrangements by Jason Michael Webb.   







