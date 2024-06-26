Video: Taye Diggs Talks Voicing King Triton in Disney Junior's ARIEL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway performer Taye Diggs stopped by Good Morning America on Wednesday to discuss his role as the powerful King Triton in Disney Junior's new animated series Ariel, based on the 1989 classic The Little Mermaid.

Diggs told GMA that there was "no question" in accepting the role, despite his own son being too old for the series. "It's somewhat historical...I feel really honored to be one of the first African-American actors to play this character."

He said that he found Triton's voice through "trial and error...I imagined in my head what this character would sound like- a combination of me and other kings that have existed- and luckily they were pleased." He also discussed more about the animated design of his character, and how impressed he was with the final product.

He says that being on Broadway in Rent "feels like a different lifetime...We were all just started out and [now] all of us are doing so well."

Ariel is an animated musical series for preschoolers inspired by Disney's The Little Mermaid and follows 8-year-old mermaid princess Ariel as she and her friends embark on fun-filled, action-packed underwater adventures throughout their Caribbean-inspired fairytale kingdom of Atlantica and beyond. The series features the voices of Broadway alums Taye Diggs and Amber Riley and is now streaming on Disney+

Watch the full interview!