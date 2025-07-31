Video: Taye Diggs Shares That His Son 'Can't Stand' Musical Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Despite having two parents in the performing arts, Taye Diggs's son doesn't understand the appeal. During a visit to Live with Kelly and Mark, Diggs, who recently joined the cast of Moulin Rouge! on Broadway, told the hosts that his 15-year-old son's interests lie elsewhere.

When asked if his son has a gift for performances, Diggs said, "Yes, but he doesn't use it. He's a basketball player, so he uses it on the court. The only time he goes to the theater is when his mother, Idina Menzel, or I are on stage. Other than that, he can't stand music theater." Even so, Diggs noted that his son told him that he "dug" Moulin Rouge! when he came to see his performance in the show as The Duke of Monroth. Diggs and Menzel starred together in the original Broadway production of Rent, and we later married for over 10 years.

In another portion of the interview, Diggs spoke more about joining the production alongside friend and co-star Wayne Brady. "I've always been a fan [of Wayne Brady]... so being able to watch his process has been great. We've been encouraging each other." Watch the segment below, where he also talks about being led by the younger members of the cast.

Check out photos of Diggs in costume as The Duke of Monroth, along with his co-star Wayne Brady as Harold Zidler. The pair began their run in the show on Tuesday, July 22, 2025 at Broadway’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Both will play limited engagements with Diggs performing through Sunday, September 28th and Brady through Sunday, November 9th.

Taye Diggs is known for stage and screen roles including series leads in “Private Practice,” “Murder in the First” and “All American.” His film credits include How Stella Got Her Groove Back, The Wood and The Best Man, to name a few. On stage and film, Diggs originated the role ‘Benjamin Coffin III’ in the musical Rent. He has also appeared in Broadway productions including Chicago, Wicked, and Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Diggs’ most recent film project is Terry McMillan Presents: Forever, which is currently airing on Lifetime's website.