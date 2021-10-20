Video: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Chandelier Takes Flight Once More

Click Here for More Articles on THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

The New York return of The Phantom of the Opera is on the horizon and the production celebrated its return to its longtime home, the Majestic Theatre, by hoisting its iconic chandelier above the orchestra once more.

See this legendary set piece take flight as the cast and crew look on in awe, here:

The cast from March 2020 will return, with the addition of two new principals. Returning to lead the cast are Ben Crawford as 'The Phantom,' Meghan Picerno as 'Christine Daaé' and John Riddle as 'Raoul.' Also returning in principal roles are Bradley Dean as 'Monsieur André,' Craig Bennett as 'Monsieur Firmin,' Raquel Suarez Groen as 'Carlotta Giudicelli,' Maree Johnson as 'Madame Giry' and Carlton Moe as 'Ubaldo Piangi.'

Joining the production in her Broadway debut is Emilie Kouatchou, who will play the role of 'Christine Daaé' at certain performances. Ms. Kouatchou is the first Black actor to play the role of 'Christine' in the Broadway production. She follows Lucy St. Louis, who became the very first Black actor to play the role, when she reopened the London production as 'Christine' last month.

Also joining the cast is Sara Esty as 'Meg Giry.' Having previously performed in the Broadway and national touring productions of An American in Paris, Ms. Esty had been slated to take over the role in April 2020, prior to the industry shutdown.

As much a part of the city landscape as the Empire State Building and the Statue of Liberty, The Phantom of the Opera remains an iconic New York City landmark. Tickets are currently on sale via Telecharge.com.

They are joined by returning Ensemble members Giselle Alvarez, Polly Baird, Janinah Burnett, Xiaoxiao Cao, David Michael Garry, Chris Georgetti, Kelly Jeanne Grant, Katharine Heaton, Satomi Hofmann, Ted Keegan, Kfir, Kelly Loughran, Scott Mikita, Greg Mills, Justin Peck, Patricia Phillips, Richard Poole, Jessica Radetsky, Janet Saia, Paul A. Schaefer, Carly Blake Sebouhian, Jeremy Stolle, Carrington Vilmont, Jim Weitzer, Elizabeth Welch and Erica Wong.

As previously announced, the complete PHANTOM Orchestra - Broadway's largest - also returns, under the continued musical supervision of David Caddick with the musical's original, lush orchestrations.

Directed by the late theater legend Harold Prince, PHANTOM is set to resume performances on Friday, October 22 at 7PM at The Majestic Theatre (245 West 44th Street) - the musical's New York home for all 33 record-breaking years.