Video: THE BOOK OF MORMON On Broadway Celebrates 3,389 Performances With A GREASE Tribute!

Tonight, the Broadway production of the Tony Award-winning musical, The Book of Mormon celebrates its 3,389th performance, surpassing the run of the original Broadway production of Grease.

To celebrate, the Mormon family took to social media for an automatic, systematic, hydromatic tribute to the beloved musical.

Check out their tribute below!

THE BOOK OF MORMON features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopezand Matt Stone. The production is choreographed by Casey Nicholaw and is directed by Nicholaw and Parker. The show also features set design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt and sound design by Brian Ronan. Orchestrations are by Larry Hochman and Stephen Oremus. Music direction and vocal arrangements are by Stephen Oremus.

THE BOOK OF MORMON is the winner of nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score (Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, Matt Stone), Best Book (Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, Matt Stone), Best Direction (Casey Nicholaw, Trey Parker), Best Featured Actress (Nikki M. James), Best Scenic Design (Scott Pask), Best Lighting Design (Brian MacDevitt), Best Sound Design (Brian Ronan) and Best Orchestrations (Larry Hochman, Stephen Oremus); the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical; five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album; four Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Best Musical, and the Drama League Award for Best Musical.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording for The Book of Mormon, winner of the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, is available on Ghostlight Records.





