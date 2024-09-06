Video: Sneak Peek of Selena Gomez Singing in EMILIA PEREZ

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Netflix has released a short sneak peek of Selena Gomez singing the song "Mi Camino" in Emilia Perez, the upcoming Spanish-language musical in which she stars alongside Zoe Saldaña and Karla Sofía Gascón.

From renegade auteur Jacques Audiard comes Emilia Pérez, an audacious fever dream that defies genres and expectations. Through liberating song and dance and bold visuals, this odyssey follows the journey of four remarkable women in Mexico, each pursuing their own happiness. The fearsome cartel leader Emilia (Karla Sofía Gascón) enlists Rita (Zoe Saldaña), an unappreciated lawyer stuck in a dead-end job, to help fake her death so that Emilia can finally live authentically as her true self. Written and directed by Audiard (Rust and Bone, A Prophet), the double Cannes-winning film also stars Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz, Edgar Ramírez, Mark Ivanir, and James Gerard.

The film debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in May, receiving five nominations and winning three awards, including Best Actress and Best Soundtrack. It is set to be released on Netflix on November 13 in the US, Canada, and the UK following a theatrical release in select theaters on November 1. Watch the clip below!

See a sneak peak of Selena Gomez performing the song "Mi Camino" in EMILIA PÉREZ. In select theaters this November and on Netflix November 13 in the US, UK and Canada. pic.twitter.com/PkjWSMe8Ky — Emilia Pérez Film (@EmiliaPerezFilm) September 6, 2024

Photo credit: Shanna Besson