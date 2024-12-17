Video: Six13 Releases 'A Wicked Chanukah'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Jewish a cappella group Six13 has released their Chanukah video, "A Wicked Chanukah"! Set to the iconic tunes from Wicked, including "Popular" and "Defying Gravity," Six13's latest creation offers a fresh and heartfelt retelling of the Chanukah story. With their signature vocal harmonies, clever lyricism, and dazzling visuals, this year's video delivers a powerful tribute that resonates with today's world.

A Message of Resilience: "This year's Chanukah feels especially meaningful as we reflect on the resilience and strength of the Jewish people, both past and present," said Josh Sauer, a member of Six13. "Our video pays tribute not only to The Miracles of the Festival of Lights but also to the courage and unity of our brothers and sisters in Israel, who continue to face unthinkable challenges after the ongoing terrorist attacks and war now taking place on multiple fronts. We hope our music brings comfort, inspiration, and light in these trying times."

With millions of views on their viral music videos and appearances on national television, Six13 has become a global sensation. Highlights include performances at the White House, collaborations with major celebrities, and accolades for their creative contributions to Jewish music and culture. Visit Six13.com to learn more about the group's achievements and upcoming performances.