Video: Sheryl Lee Ralph Offers Advice to Performing Arts Students

Tony-nominated performer Sheryl Lee Ralph visited Good Morning America on Wednesday to promote the upcoming fourth season of the hit series Abbott Elementary. Also in attendance were students from the Repertory Company High School for Theatre Arts in New York.

During the visit, a student asked the actress if she had any advice for aspiring performers, and Ralph gave a profound answer about how to lead and navigate the often difficult world of the entertainment industry.

"First of all, really lean into your moral compass," the actress shared. "Know from the very beginning, 'Who are you, really?' Hold onto that. 'What is it you want the world to see when you present yourself on the big, little or medium screen?' Hold onto that."

She also went on to highlight the importance of knowing what one is willing to do and not do in the industry and standing by one's personal convictions. Watch the video to hear her full answer!

Sheryl Lee Ralph was nominated for a Tony Award in 1981 for originating the role of Deena Jones in Dreamgirls. She has also been seen on Broadway in Wicked (Madame Morrible), Thoroughly Modern Millie (Muzzy Van Hossmere), Reggae (Faith), and Swing (Helen).

She won an Emmy Award for her performance in the hit TV series Abbott Elementary and, in 2021, was a producer of Thoughts of a Colored Man on Broadway.