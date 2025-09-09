Video: Sergio Trujillo On Reimagining DAMN YANKEES At Arena Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater will present a new adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical Damn Yankees, running September 9 through November 9, 2025, in the iconic in-the-round Fichandler Stage, directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo. Watch video of from inside the rehearsal room!

The production promises a joyful celebration of baseball, music, and laughter. “Damn Yankees is a real opportunity to bring joy back into the theater. This story is a real celebration of America,” said Trujillo.

With music and lyrics by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross, and a book by George Abbott and Douglass Wallop (based on Wallop’s novel The Year the Yankees Lost the Pennant), this new adaptation is by Will Power and Doug Wright, with additional lyrics by Lynn Ahrens. The production is presented by special arrangement with Pinnacle Productions and Julie Boardman.

The musical comedy follows Joe Boyd, a die-hard baseball fan who makes a deal with the devil to help his beloved Washington Senators beat the New York Yankees, only to discover what really matters most in life.

The creative team includes video design by Miceli Productions. Casting for the Fichandler Stage production will be announced soon.

Damn Yankees runs September 9 – November 9, 2025, at Arena Stage’s Fichandler Stage. Tickets are available at ArenaStage.org/Yankees.