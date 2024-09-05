Video: Second WICKED Movie Trailer With Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The second full trailer for the highly-anticipated Wicked movie has been released featuring new moments with Elphaba, Glinda, Fiyero, Madame Morrible, The Wizard, and more.

The new trailer begins with the opening scene of the show, as Ariana Grande's Glinda reports the death of the Wicked Witch of the West to the citizens of Oz before offering to tell "the whole story" of her relationship with her friend.

Grande's narration is intertwined with flashbacks of their friendship and an expanded version of Cynthia Erivo's rendition of the familiar anthem Defying Gravity before some shots seen in previous trailers and promos. Additionally, an international version of the trailer was also released, which features several never-before-seen clips including looks at Dr. Dillamond and Young Elphaba. Watch the trailer now, along with an introduction by Grande and Erivo below.

@universal_nl The magical world of Oz, where you can expect the unexpected. Bekijk nu de nieuwe trailer van WickedFilm. ♬ origineel geluid - Universal Pictures NL - Universal Pictures NL

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage is set to play Dr. Dillamond in the film.

Part One of the film will be released on November 22, 2024, with the second part hitting theaters on November 26, 2025. Pre-save the official soundtrack here. Also, be sure to check out BroadwayWorld's comprehensive guide to the Wicked movie!