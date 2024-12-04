Video: Sean Astin Discusses Duality of Roles in Broadway's ELF

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sean Astin is embracing the "Santa phase" of his career. Astin is making his Broadway debut as Santa Claus in the new production of Elf and he recently visited Good Morning America to discuss his experience in the holiday musical.

"You can tell that...people just want to be there. They want to not be thinking about world affairs. They want to have Christmas cheer," The Lord of the Rings star explained on the show. In addition to Santa, he also plays the unpleasant character of Mr. Greenway and Astin feels that the dual role is representative of human nature. "I think we are all two sides- we all have the Santa in us and we all have the grumpy guy in us," he said.

Astin comes from a theatrical family, with both of his parents performing on Broadway as well. "There's all of these traditions...people care about each other and nurture each other and I'm getting to go through all of those little moments," Astin shared of his Broadway experience. Watch the full interview now.

Elf the Musical is currently playing at the Marquis Theatre. Joining Tony Award nominee Grey Henson as Buddy the Elf, and Oscar nominee and Screen Actors Guild winner Sean Astin as Santa, are: rising stage star Kayla Davion as Jovie; Tony Award nominee Michael Hayden as Walter Hobbs; Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Ashley Brown as Emily Hobbs; Kai Edgar as Michael; Jennifer Sanchez as Deb; actor and TV personality Kalen Allen as the Store Manager; and Michael Deaner as Little Boy.

Elf The Musical is the hilarious and heartwarming tale of Buddy, a young orphan child whose life is changed forever when he mistakenly crawls into Santa’s sack of toys one Christmas Eve. Raised by elves in the North Pole, Buddy’s enormous size and poor toy-making abilities make him realize he doesn’t quite fit in. When he discovers he is human, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and, in turn, helps the Big Apple rediscover the true meaning of Christmas.