Video: Sandra Oh Talks 'Joyous' Production of Shakespeare In The Park's TWELFTH NIGHT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Emmy-winner Sandra Oh is busy at work for rehearsals of Twelfth Night, the Shakespeare in the Park production opening next month. The production is playing at the Delacorte Theater, which has been newly renovated.

"It's fantastic," Oh teased on a visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. "Shakespeare in the Park is something that is so specific and special to New York City, and also because it's f*cking free!" she said. The performer went on to comment on her "joyous" experience working with fellow cast members such as Peter Dinklage, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Lupita Nyong'o: "It's a joy-making show."

Oh also shared her thoughts on the famous Shakespeare soliloquy "All the world's a stage," which she recently performed at the official reopening event for the theater, and the lack of Shakespeare training she received while at drama school. "The [Shakespeare] teacher was sick, so we just got more clown [training.]" Watch the full interview now.

The Public Theater’s Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night is set to open the newly renovated Delacorte Theater this August. The production will officially open on Thursday, August 21, and run through Sunday, September 14 and is directed by The Public’s Associate Artistic Director/Resident Director and Tony Award nominee Saheem Ali. It was recently announced that the production will be filmed for PBS and air this November.