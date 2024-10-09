Video: SNL Promo Hints at WICKED Movie Sketch With Ariana Grande

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wicked star Ariana Grande will host SNL for the second time on Oct. 12. Ahead of the episode, a new promo has been released teasing her appearance on the show.

"I'm so excited to be hosting this week but, before we start, I just want to say that I would really prefer to not do anything Wicked or Wizard of Oz related," Grande says in the video.

The camera then reveals that she is speaking to SNL cast members who are dressed in the outfits of Dorothy, Scarecrow, Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion from the iconic film. It is likely that Saturday's show will include parodies or sketches riffing on Grande's involvement in the upcoming film.

Stevie Nicks will serve as the musical guest on the show, marking her second appearance as musical guest, following her first appearance in 1983. Nicks is a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee.

The episode airs Saturday October 12, 2024 on NBC (11:30pm ET/ 8:30pm PT).

About WICKED

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage is set to play Dr. Dillamond in the film.

Part One of the film will be released on November 22, 2024, with the second part hitting theaters on November 26, 2025. Pre-save the official soundtrack here. Also, be sure to check out BroadwayWorld's comprehensive guide to the Wicked movie!