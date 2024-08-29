Video: Robyn Hurder, Orfeh & Max Clayton do 'We Both Reached For The Gun' TikTok Trend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



watch as Robyn Hurder, Orfeh & Max Clayton take part in the 'We Both Reached For The Gun' TikTok dance trend backstage at Chicago on Broadway!

Orfeh is currently starring as 'Matron Mama Morton' and Robyn Hurder is currently starring as 'Velma Kelly'. Max Clayton, who previously starred as Fred Caseley, joined the show for performances this week as Billy Flynn.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by ARC/Duncan Stewart, CSA & Patrick Maravilla and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.