Video: Relive ALADDIN's Anniversary with These Original Cast Cameos

Back in March, Disney celebrated the 10th anniversary of Aladdin at the New Amsterdam Theatre, where the hit production has played 3,695 performances to date and has welcomed 6M guests.

On the big day, the show hosted a special celebratory performance commemorating the anniversary. Director-choreographer Casey Nicholaw staged a slate of hidden Easter eggs, including cameo appearances by Aladdin’s original stars Adam Jacobs (Aladdin), Courtney Reed (Jasmine), Jonathan Freeman, who indelibly created Jafar in the animated film before originating the role on Broadway, and James Monroe Iglehart, who won a 2014 Tony Award® for the role of Genie.

The evening’s surprises culminated in the addition of 20 returning alumni surrounding the audience throughout the house of the New Amsterdam Theatre for the final moments of the show’s signature production number “Friend Like Me.”

The show just released highlights from inside the very special performance and you can check them out below:

Adam Jacobs kicks off the show:

Courtney Reed makes a cameo:

James Monroe Iglehart makes a cameo:

Jonathan Freeman makes a cameo:

Count up all of the easter eggs!