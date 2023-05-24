Video: Shakespeare Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category

The category was featured on last night's episode.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony Awards Photo 1 Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony Awards
Annaleigh Ashford, SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Drama League Awards Photo 2 See the Full List of 2023 Drama League Award Winners!
Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Photo 3 Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award
Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 D Photo 4 Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 Drama League Awards

Shakespeare was featured in the final categories on a recent episode Jeopardy!

First up was "Real People in Shakespeare" on last night's episode. The first clue read: "In Shakespeare, this man is a rival of Prince Hal; In real life he was older than Hal's father."

Watch the clip below to see if you answered correctly here:

The second category was "Shakespeare's Characters." The clue read: Both of the names of these two lovers in a Shakespeare play come from Latin words for "Blessed."

See if you guessed correctly here:

Recently, Jeopardy has featured an Idina Menzel category, a Tony-Winning Musicals category, a "Broadway is Back" category, a Broadway Musicals category, a Shakespeare's Women category, and a Stephen Sondheim category.

JEOPARDY!, America's Favorite Quiz Show™, is in its 38th season in syndication. With a weekly audience of 23 million viewers, JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television, and has received numerous awards and honors, including the 2019 Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host.

The show holds the Guinness World Records® title for the most Emmy® Awards won by a TV game show (35 Emmys); it is also the recipient of a 2011 Peabody Award. JEOPARDY! is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company; it is distributed domestically by CBS Television Distribution and internationally by CBS Television International, both units of CBS Corp.




Placeholder
Vote Now


RELATED STORIES

Video: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Kicks Off CBS MORNINGS Road to the Tonys Series Photo
Video: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Kicks Off CBS MORNINGS' 'Road to the Tonys' Series

CBS Mornings launched their 'Road to the Tonys' series this morning by putting a spotlight on Kimberly Akimbo. During the segment, host Anthony Mason sat down with the show's three Tony nominated actors, Victoria Clark, Justin Cooley, and Bonnie Milligan, plus writers David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori. Watch the video now!

Listen: Hear Brandi Carlile Cover Home From THE WIZ For TED LASSO Photo
Listen: Hear Brandi Carlile Cover 'Home' From THE WIZ For TED LASSO

Brandi Carlile has released her rendition of “Home” from The Wiz. The new song is the latest studio work from Carlile, whose recent producer projects include Shucked writer Brandy Clark’s new album. The Wiz is also set to make its return to Broadway in 2024 with an entirely reimagined revival. It was adapted into a film in 1978 starring Diana Ross.

Erika Henningsen and Kyle Selig Tie the Knot! Photo
Erika Henningsen and Kyle Selig Tie the Knot!

BroadwayWorld congratulates Erika Henningsen and Kyle Selig on their marriage! The pair, who starred together in Mean Girls on Broadway, tied the knot yesterday with a ceremony officiated by their Mean Girls co-star Grey Henson.

Adam Pascal Will Direct RENT in Long Island This Summer Photo
Adam Pascal Will Direct RENT in Long Island This Summer

Adam Pascal will direct a production of Rent coming to Long island's From Stage to Screen this summer. Auditions will be held this month.  Performances will run July 28-30.


From This Author - Michael Major

Video: French 79 Premieres Video for 'You Always Say' Featuring Olivia MerilahtiVideo: French 79 Premieres Video for 'You Always Say' Featuring Olivia Merilahti
How Rob Marshall's Theatre Background Brought THE LITTLE MERMAID to LifeHow Rob Marshall's Theatre Background Brought THE LITTLE MERMAID to Life
Sons of (Sam Prekop and John McEntire) to Release 2XLP Vinyl Pressing of Their Widely Acclaimed DebutSons of (Sam Prekop and John McEntire) to Release 2XLP Vinyl Pressing of Their Widely Acclaimed Debut
Johnny Strong Stars in Military Action Film WARHORSE ONE Coming to TheatersJohnny Strong Stars in Military Action Film WARHORSE ONE Coming to Theaters

Videos

Video: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Kicks Off CBS MORNINGS' 'Road to the Tonys' Series Video Video: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Kicks Off CBS MORNINGS' 'Road to the Tonys' Series
'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain Video
'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards Video
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE Video
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You