Video: Shakespeare Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category

Shakespeare was featured in the final categories on a recent episode Jeopardy!

First up was "Real People in Shakespeare" on last night's episode. The first clue read: "In Shakespeare, this man is a rival of Prince Hal; In real life he was older than Hal's father."

Watch the clip below to see if you answered correctly here:

The second category was "Shakespeare's Characters." The clue read: Both of the names of these two lovers in a Shakespeare play come from Latin words for "Blessed."

See if you guessed correctly here:

Recently, Jeopardy has featured an Idina Menzel category, a Tony-Winning Musicals category, a "Broadway is Back" category, a Broadway Musicals category, a Shakespeare's Women category, and a Stephen Sondheim category.

