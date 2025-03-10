Video: Rachel Zegler Performs Acoustic SNOW WHITE Medley

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In a new music video from Fandango, Rachel Zegler sings a medley of songs from Disney's Snow White, the new live-action reimagining of the Disney animated classic. In the video, Zegler, who plays the title role in the film, sings the familiar tune "Whistle While You Work" alongside one of the newly written songs "Good Things Grow." Watch the video now and also check out Zegler singing the new song "Waiting on a Wish."

Disney’s Snow White, a live-action musical reimagining of the classic 1937 film, opens exclusively in theaters March 21, 2025. Starring Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as her Stepmother, the Evil Queen, the magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy.

In addition to Zegler and Gadot, the movie also stars Andrew Burnap, Tituss Burgess, Andrew Barth Feldman, Gorge Salazar, and Patrick Page. The movie features original songs from EGOT winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The film is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.