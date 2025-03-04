Video: SNOW WHITE Star Rachel Zegler Sings 'Waiting On A Wish' From Live-Action Remake

Click Here for More on Snow White Movie

The tale that started it all comes to life in Snow White, Disney's live-action remake of the animated classic. In a brand-new look at the film, star Rachel Zegler performs an all-new song from Tony and Oscar-winning songwriting duo, Pasek & Paul. Hear Rachel sing, "Waiting on a Wish" in a new video!

Starring Rachel Zegler in the title role and Gal Gadot as her Stepmother, the Evil Queen, the magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy.

In addition to Zegler and Gadot, the movie also stars Andrew Burnap, Ansu Kabia, Martin Klebba, and Hadestown star Patrick Page as the Magic Mirror.

Disney’s Snow White is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer. The movie will be only in theaters on March 21, 2025.