Video: Patti Murin and Bobby Conte Sing 'Love is an Open Door' from FROZEN at the Muny

Frozen will run through July 14 at the Muny.

By: Jul. 12, 2025
Love is an open door! Watch a new clip of "Love Is An Open Door" from The Muny's production of Frozen. The video features Patti Murin reprising her Broadway performance as Anna and Bobby Conte as Hans. The new production of the Disney on Broadway musical runs through July 14.

The show also includes Hannah Corneau (Elsa), Jelani Remy (Kristoff), Kennedy Kanagawa (Olaf), Andrew A. Cano (Sven), Jared Gertner (Weselton), Maliah Strawbridge (Young Elsa) and Isla Turner (Young Anna), Bri Arcangioli, Kaley Bender, Matthew Davies, Kylie Edwards, Caroline Geringer, Jack GimpelGabriel KearnsRyan LambertSamantha Littleford, Nathaniel Mahone, Ruben Guadalupe Medina-Perez, Katerina V. Papacostas, Coty Perno, Rich Pisarkiewicz, Ann Sanders, Mark Saunders, Leann Schuering, Gordon Semeatu, Kelly SheehanCecilia SnowChris StevensMeridien Terrell and Jonah D. Winston.

The creative team for Disney's Frozen is led by John Tartaglia (who just stepped into the role of Oaken), Patrick O'Neill (choreographer) and Darryl Archibald (music director/conductor).


