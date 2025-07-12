John Tartaglia on Stepping Into The Muny's FROZEN- 'Both Thrilling and Unexpected!'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, John Tartaglia saved the day at the Muny, where he stepped into the role of Oaken in their currently running production of Disney’s Frozen. He replaced the injured Mark Saunders following an injury. He directed this production of Disney’s Frozen, and critics have praised his work calling his storytelling “touching and moving.”

“It was both thrilling and unexpected to suddenly be onstage, filling in for the brilliant Mark Saunders as Oaken! It was helpful to have watched the show so many times as its director, but there was still a surreal 'What is happening?!' feeling as I took to the stage, saying Oaken's dialogue and dancing Patrick O’Neill’s genius choreography," Tartaglia told BroadwayWorld. "This cast and crew were beyond supportive and made me feel taken care of, both onstage and off. And the Muny audience made me feel embraced and welcomed home, as they always do. I hope Mark is better soon, and it’s an honor to fill in for him in the meantime!”

Tartaglia will take over the role through the end of the run.

Tartaglia is no stranger to The Muny stage. He has performed as The Cat in The Hat in The Muny production of Seussical and as the Genie in Aladdin. He was recognized with a St. Louis Theater Circle Award for his supporting performance as Pseudolus in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.

Photo Credit: Phillip Hamer