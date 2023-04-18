Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Patti LuPone Reacts to Trump's Arrest, Talks 'Intense' BEAU IS AFRAID Film & More on THE VIEW

LuPone's new film, Beau Is Afraid, premieres in theaters this Friday, April 21.

Apr. 18, 2023  

Patti LuPone sat down with the ladies of The View this morning to discuss her upcoming film, Beau Is Afraid.

During the interview, LuPone reacted to the recent arrest of former President Donald Trump, stating that she believes it is "not enough." The Tony winner also emotionally reacted to the recent targeting of the LGBTQIA+ community in the country.

"That is extremely upsetting. These are human beings. I could cry. They're not harming anybody," LuPone stated. "What's happening in this country right now in the name of religion is so dangerous and it's not this country. It's not America."

LuPone also discussed the "intense" filming process for Beau Is Afriad, working with Joaquin Phoenix, and more. Watch the new interview below!

The Broadway legend also shared new details about her role in Marvel's upcoming Agatha: Coven of Chaos series. Check out more information about her character here.

Directed by Ari Aster (Midsommar, Hereditary), Beau Is Afraid stars Phoenix as an anxious man who never knew his father. After his overbearing mother dies, his jounrey home takes a supernatural turn, forcing him to confront his fraught relationship with his parents, alongside some wild threats.

The film also features Nathan Lane, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Amy Ryan, Richard Kind, KYLIE ROGERS, Denis Ménochet, Parker Posey, Hayley Squires, Michael Gandolfini, and Bill Hader. Watch the trailer here.

Watch Patti LuPone on The View here:








