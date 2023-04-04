Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Patti LuPone & Nathan Lane Star in Ari Aster's BEAU IS AFRAID

The film is set to hit theaters on April 21.

Apr. 04, 2023  

Broadway legends Patti LuPone and Nathan Lane are headed to the big screen for A24's upcoming horror film, Beau Is Afraid. The film is set to hit theaters on April 21.

Directed by Ari Aster (Midsommar, Hereditary), the film stars Joaquin Phoenix as an anxious man who never knew his father. After his overbearing mother dies, his jounrey home takes a supernatural turn, forcing him to confront his fraught relationship with his parents, alongside some wild threats.

In the trailer, Patti LuPone's voice can be heard as his mother, Mona Wassermann. The film also includes Stephen McKinley Henderson, Amy Ryan, Richard Kind, Kylie Rogers, Denis Ménochet, Parker Posey, Hayley Squires, Michael Gandolfini, and Bill Hader.

Patti LuPone recently won a Tony Award for starring in the revival of Company. Her recent NY stage appearances include the Broadway musical War Paint (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Award nominations), Douglas Carter Beane's new play Shows For Days, directed by Jerry Zaks at Lincoln Center Theater, her debut with the New York City Ballet as Anna in their new production of The Seven Deadly Sins, Joanne in the New York Philharmonic's production of Company, David Mamet's The Anarchist, and Lincoln Center Theater's production of the musical Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown.

Winner of the Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Actress in a Musical and the Drama League Award for Outstanding Performance of the Season for her performance as Madame Rose in the most recent Broadway production of Gypsy.

LuPone's other screen credits include Hollywood, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Mom, PENNY DREADFUL (Critics Choice nomination), Girls, American Horror Story: Coven, Law & Order: SVU, Glee, and 30 Rock.

Nathan Lane can currently be seen on Broadway in Pictures From Home. Prior to that, he was seen in Taylor Mac's absurdist black comedy Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus at the Booth Theatre directed by George C. Wolfe. He appeared in the Broadway and West End productions of Angels in America as Roy M. Cohn. Additional Broadway credits include The Front Page, It's Only a Play, The Producers, Guys and Dolls, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, and The Addams Family.

Watch the official trailer, featuring Lane and the voice of LuPone, here:

Watch the newly-released trailer, also feautring LuPone's voice, here:




Related Stories
THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEINS WINDOW Comes to Broadway This Month Photo
THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Comes to Broadway This Month
The  sold-out and highly acclaimed BAM production of Lorraine Hansberry’s The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window, starring Oscar Isaac (making his Broadway debut) and Rachel Brosnahan, will transfer to Broadway this season.
Photos: The Cast of GREY HOUSE Meets the Press Photo
Photos: The Cast of GREY HOUSE Meets the Press
Grey House begins performances on Saturday, April 29, 2023, and officially opens on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street) on Broadway. Check out photos of the cast meeting the press here!
Brandon Victor Dixon To Star In Re-Imagined LANGSTON IN HARLEM At 54 Below Photo
Brandon Victor Dixon To Star In Re-Imagined LANGSTON IN HARLEM At 54 Below
54 BELOW welcomes back Hamilton star Brandon Victor Dixon as he joins the cast of Langston in Harlem, an innovative theater piece that explores the Harlem Renaissance world of renowned poet Langston Hughes set to the music of Walter Marks. 
Ali Ewoldt, Jelani Remy & More to Join Prospect Theater 2023 Spring Gala Photo
Ali Ewoldt, Jelani Remy & More to Join Prospect Theater 2023 Spring Gala
Prospect Theater Company's annual Spring Gala will be co-hosted by Ali Ewoldt and Jelani Remy, and will feature presenters including Renée Elise Goldsberry, Telly Leung and more. Learn how to purchase tickets!

From This Author - Michael Major


Karla-Redding Andrews Accepts Four BMI Million-Air Awards At The BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music AwardsKarla-Redding Andrews Accepts Four BMI Million-Air Awards At The BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards
April 3, 2023

The BMI Million-Air Awards acknowledge songwriters whose compositions have attained the uncommon milestone of surpassing one million broadcast radio plays. Otis Redding's songs 'Sweet Soul Music' (with 4 million performances), 'Hard to Handle' (with 7 million performances), 'Respect' (with 7 million performances), and more.
Video: VISIONS OF ATLANTIS Releases Official Live Video For 'Melancholy Angel'Video: VISIONS OF ATLANTIS Releases Official Live Video For 'Melancholy Angel'
April 3, 2023

After they thrilled fans with their recent release, 'Pirates', the symphonic metal icons are now doubling down on the special experiences. After their very successful first headline tour in the US, the symphonic metal visionaries are ready to set sail in Europe, as their headline tour kicks off tomorrow, April 4th. Watch the new video now!
German Based Twin Brother Duo Amistat Share 'colour in life' EPGerman Based Twin Brother Duo Amistat Share 'colour in life' EP
April 3, 2023

The German born twin brother duo, Amistat share their cinematically intimate new EP, colour in life, via Nettwerk. As twin brothers, Josef and Jan Prasil, share an unspoken and unexplainable bond best sung aloud. The power of this bond courses through their familial harmonies and eloquent songcraft accented by individual idiosyncrasies.
Nashville Americanoir Songwriter Ben de la Cour Unveils New Single and National Tour DatesNashville Americanoir Songwriter Ben de la Cour Unveils New Single and National Tour Dates
April 3, 2023

The track was recorded with Jim White at his house in Athens, GA, Jesse Magnum at The Glow Studio, also in Athens, and the Bomb Shelter in Nashville (Ben's hometown) with Drew Carroll engineering. Jim White produced the track, while the mixing and mastering was done by John Keane.
Roy Wood Jr. Guest Hosts Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW This WeekRoy Wood Jr. Guest Hosts Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW This Week
April 3, 2023

Guests this week include Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Robin These, Cedric the Entertainer, and Jerry Craft. The Daily Show correspondent, actor, and comedian’s debut tonight is a part of the roster of comedy greats and all-star correspondent and contributors guest hosting the next chapter of the award-winning late night franchise in the coming weeks.
share