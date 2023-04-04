Video: Patti LuPone & Nathan Lane Star in Ari Aster's BEAU IS AFRAID

Broadway legends Patti LuPone and Nathan Lane are headed to the big screen for A24's upcoming horror film, Beau Is Afraid. The film is set to hit theaters on April 21.

Directed by Ari Aster (Midsommar, Hereditary), the film stars Joaquin Phoenix as an anxious man who never knew his father. After his overbearing mother dies, his jounrey home takes a supernatural turn, forcing him to confront his fraught relationship with his parents, alongside some wild threats.

In the trailer, Patti LuPone's voice can be heard as his mother, Mona Wassermann. The film also includes Stephen McKinley Henderson, Amy Ryan, Richard Kind, Kylie Rogers, Denis Ménochet, Parker Posey, Hayley Squires, Michael Gandolfini, and Bill Hader.

Patti LuPone recently won a Tony Award for starring in the revival of Company. Her recent NY stage appearances include the Broadway musical War Paint (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Award nominations), Douglas Carter Beane's new play Shows For Days, directed by Jerry Zaks at Lincoln Center Theater, her debut with the New York City Ballet as Anna in their new production of The Seven Deadly Sins, Joanne in the New York Philharmonic's production of Company, David Mamet's The Anarchist, and Lincoln Center Theater's production of the musical Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown.

Winner of the Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Actress in a Musical and the Drama League Award for Outstanding Performance of the Season for her performance as Madame Rose in the most recent Broadway production of Gypsy.

LuPone's other screen credits include Hollywood, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Mom, PENNY DREADFUL (Critics Choice nomination), Girls, American Horror Story: Coven, Law & Order: SVU, Glee, and 30 Rock.

Nathan Lane can currently be seen on Broadway in Pictures From Home. Prior to that, he was seen in Taylor Mac's absurdist black comedy Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus at the Booth Theatre directed by George C. Wolfe. He appeared in the Broadway and West End productions of Angels in America as Roy M. Cohn. Additional Broadway credits include The Front Page, It's Only a Play, The Producers, Guys and Dolls, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, and The Addams Family.

Watch the official trailer, featuring Lane and the voice of LuPone, here:

