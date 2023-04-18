Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Patti LuPone to Play Lilia Calderu in AGATHA: COVEN OF CHAOS on Disney+

Patti LuPone to Play Lilia Calderu in AGATHA: COVEN OF CHAOS on Disney+

LuPone stated that while they are still filming, the show will most likely premiere in 2024.

Apr. 18, 2023  

Patti LuPone has revealed new details about her character in Disney's upcoming Agatha: Coven of Chaos series.

"It's a coven of witches, and I play Lilia Calderu, who apparently is in the Marvel world. I researched her, she's hot, she's really hot, she's got a great body and hair," LuPone shared on The View this morning. Watch Patti LuPone's complete appearance on The View here.

LuPone went on to share new details about the secretive series, which follows Agatha Harkness, played by Kathryn Hahn, a fan-favorite character from WandaVision on Disney+.

"I didn't know there were witches, I didn't know anything about the Marvel world. There are witches in the Marvel world. So, we are a coven of witches and the witches are: Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, and [a] Familiar - if anybody knows Heartstopper - is Joe Locke."

Lilia Calderu has yet to be featured in any of Disney's Marvel films or series, she is a "450-year-old Sicilian witch, whose power is divination, and whose trial is tarot."

LuPone went on to say that while they are still filming, the show will most likely premiere in 2024.

Patti LuPone recently won a Tony Award for starring in the revival of Company. Her recent NY stage appearances include the Broadway musical War Paint (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Award nominations), Douglas Carter Beane's Shows For Days, directed by Jerry Zaks at Lincoln Center Theater, her debut with the New York City Ballet as Anna in their production of The Seven Deadly Sins, Joanne in the New York Philharmonic, West tEND production of Company, David Mamet's The Anarchist, and Lincoln Center Theater's production of the musical Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown.

Winner of the Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Actress in a Musical and the Drama League Award for Outstanding Performance of the Season for her performance as Madame Rose in the most recent Broadway production of Gypsy.

LuPone's other screen credits include Hollywood, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Mom, PENNY DREADFUL (Critics Choice nomination), Girls, American Horror Story: Coven, Law & Order: SVU, Glee, and 30 Rock.





Related Stories
Video: Josh Groban Reveals Whats Really Inside the SWEENEY TODD Pies Photo
Video: Josh Groban Reveals What's Really Inside the SWEENEY TODD Pies
On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Josh Groban discussed returning to Broadway as the title role in Sweeney Todd and revealed that the hardest part of his performance is eating the show's 'disgusting' meat pies before singing 'My Friends.' He went on to reveal what the pies they use in the production are actually made of. Watch the video now!
Leslie Odom, Jr. & More to Perform at Prospect Theater Company Gala Photo
Leslie Odom, Jr. & More to Perform at Prospect Theater Company Gala
Prospect Theater Company has announced the performers for their annual Spring Gala. See who is taking part, and learn how to purchase tickets!
Corbin Bleu To Host The 14th Annual Jimmy Awards Photo
Corbin Bleu To Host The 14th Annual Jimmy Awards
Corbin Bleu will host the 14th annual Jimmy Awards ceremony! See when the Jimmy's are taking place, and learn how to purchase tickets!
Photos: Bernadette Peters & Sean Hayes Visit SWEENEY TODD Photo
Photos: Bernadette Peters & Sean Hayes Visit SWEENEY TODD
See photos of Bernadette Peters and Sean Hayes visiting Sweeney Todd on Broadway!

From This Author - Michael Major


Marieme Single Featured On Michelle Obama & Oprah WinfreyMarieme Single Featured On Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey
April 18, 2023

“Built For Greatness,” the new single from Senegalese-American artist Marieme is not only out and available via Venice Music on all digital outlets, but the soon to be anthem is now featured on the Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey|The Light We Carry Netflix special.
Chris Meledandri to Receive CinemaCon Award of Excellence in AnimationChris Meledandri to Receive CinemaCon Award of Excellence in Animation
April 18, 2023

Meledandri, founder and CEO of Illumination Entertainment, is one of the industry’s leading producers of event-animated films, including Despicable Me—the most successful animated franchise in cinematic history—as well as Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax, Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch and The Secret Life of Pets and Sing films.
Flogging Molly Announce North America TourFlogging Molly Announce North America Tour
April 18, 2023

Legendary Celtic punk heroes Flogging Molly have just announced North America headlining tour dates in continued support of their seventh album, Anthem (2022). The six-week trek will begin August 17 in Denver, CO, and will feature direct support from Los Angeles punk band The Bronx and added support from a surprise special guest.
LINKIN PARK 'Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition' Debuts at #1LINKIN PARK 'Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition' Debuts at #1
April 18, 2023

LINKIN PARK return to the top of the charts this week! Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition has arrived as the #1 Rock Album in the World. Not only did it land at #8 on the Billboard 200 and #3 on the Top Album Sales Chart, but it also captured #1 on the Top Rock Albums Chart, Top Hard Rock Albums Chart, and Top Catalog Albums Chart.
Video: Josh Groban Reveals What's Really Inside the SWEENEY TODD Meat Pies on COLBERTVideo: Josh Groban Reveals What's Really Inside the SWEENEY TODD Meat Pies on COLBERT
April 18, 2023

On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Josh Groban discussed returning to Broadway as the title role in Sweeney Todd and revealed that the hardest part of his performance is eating the show's 'disgusting' meat pies before singing 'My Friends.' He went on to reveal what the pies they use in the production are actually made of. Watch the video now!
share