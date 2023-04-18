Patti LuPone to Play Lilia Calderu in AGATHA: COVEN OF CHAOS on Disney+

Patti LuPone has revealed new details about her character in Disney's upcoming Agatha: Coven of Chaos series.

"It's a coven of witches, and I play Lilia Calderu, who apparently is in the Marvel world. I researched her, she's hot, she's really hot, she's got a great body and hair," LuPone shared on The View this morning. Watch Patti LuPone's complete appearance on The View here.

LuPone went on to share new details about the secretive series, which follows Agatha Harkness, played by Kathryn Hahn, a fan-favorite character from WandaVision on Disney+.

"I didn't know there were witches, I didn't know anything about the Marvel world. There are witches in the Marvel world. So, we are a coven of witches and the witches are: Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, and [a] Familiar - if anybody knows Heartstopper - is Joe Locke."

Lilia Calderu has yet to be featured in any of Disney's Marvel films or series, she is a "450-year-old Sicilian witch, whose power is divination, and whose trial is tarot."

LuPone went on to say that while they are still filming, the show will most likely premiere in 2024.

Patti LuPone recently won a Tony Award for starring in the revival of Company. Her recent NY stage appearances include the Broadway musical War Paint (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Award nominations), Douglas Carter Beane's Shows For Days, directed by Jerry Zaks at Lincoln Center Theater, her debut with the New York City Ballet as Anna in their production of The Seven Deadly Sins, Joanne in the New York Philharmonic, West tEND production of Company, David Mamet's The Anarchist, and Lincoln Center Theater's production of the musical Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown.

Winner of the Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Actress in a Musical and the Drama League Award for Outstanding Performance of the Season for her performance as Madame Rose in the most recent Broadway production of Gypsy.

LuPone's other screen credits include Hollywood, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Mom, PENNY DREADFUL (Critics Choice nomination), Girls, American Horror Story: Coven, Law & Order: SVU, Glee, and 30 Rock.