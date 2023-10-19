Video: Past and Present Elphabas Come Together to Sing 'Defying Gravity' in Honor of WICKED's 20th Anniversary

Wicked is currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history.

By: Oct. 19, 2023

POPULAR

SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date
Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 2 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Review Roundup: GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Opens On Broadway Starring Josh Gad and Andrew Ran Photo 3 Review Roundup: GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Opens On Broadway Starring Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells
Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger

Wicked Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $112
Cast
Photos
Videos
Shop Merch

The Broadway blockbuster, Wicked, is celebrating its 20th Anniversary! In honor of the milestone, watch four past and present Elphabas, Jackie Burns, Alyssa Fox, Jenny DiNoia, and Mary Kate Morissey sing Defying Gravity below!

Wicked is currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history.

Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese.WICKED has been seen by nearly 65 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5 billion in global sales. 

In addition to the Broadway production, Wicked in North America has enjoyed unprecedented record-breaking sit-down engagements in Chicago, where it ran for nearly four years; Los Angeles, where it ran for two years; and San Francisco, where it ran for nearly two years, as well as two North American Tours.

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle.  Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

With a thrilling score that includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good,” Wicked has been hailed by The New York Times as “the defining musical of the decade,” and by Time Magazine as “a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage.”  NBC Nightly News calls the hit musical “the most successful Broadway show ever.” 

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman.  The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. WICKED is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ELLE Magazine (@elleusa)




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: See New Images of the 20th Anniversary Cast of WICKED Photo
Photos: See New Images of the 20th Anniversary Cast of WICKED

See new production photos of the 20th anniversary cast of Wicked!

2
WICKED to Present 20th Anniversary Events Including a GOOD MORNING AMERICA Performance, a Photo
WICKED to Present 20th Anniversary Events Including a GOOD MORNING AMERICA Performance, a Block Party & More

Join the celebration as WICKED marks its 20th anniversary with an array of exclusive events and performances. Experience the magic of this iconic show with a block party, Good Morning America performance, and more. Don't miss out on the unforgettable anniversary celebrations of WICKED.

3
Win a Virtual Meet & Greet with Idina Menzel and Orchestra Seats to WICKED 20th Annive Photo
Win a Virtual Meet & Greet with Idina Menzel and Orchestra Seats to WICKED 20th Anniversary Performance

Fans now have a chance to virtually meet Idina Menzel and receive four 'Prime Center Orchestra' tickets to the 20th-anniversary performance of Wicked on Monday, October 30th at the Gershwin Theatre.

4
Photos: WICKED Stars Enjoy the Plaza Hotels WICKED-Themed Tea Photo
Photos: WICKED Stars Enjoy the Plaza Hotel's WICKED-Themed Tea

See photos of the stars of Wicked enjoying a Wicked-Themed Tea at The Plaza!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Wicked Logo Magnet Wicked Logo Magnet
Wicked Witch Hat Keychain Wicked Witch Hat Keychain
Wicked Women's Pullover Wicked Women's Pullover
Wicked One Short Day Mug Wicked One Short Day Mug

More Hot Stories For You

NEA Survey Shows Fewer People Are Attending Live Performance EventsNEA Survey Shows Fewer People Are Attending Live Performance Events
Stage and Screen Actor Burt Young, Best Known For ROCKY, Dies at 83Stage and Screen Actor Burt Young, Best Known For ROCKY, Dies at 83
Now Hiring: Lighting Director, Teaching Artists, & More - BWW ClassifiedsNow Hiring: Lighting Director, Teaching Artists, & More - BWW Classifieds
Marc Hershberg Joins MTI as Director of Business and Legal AffairsMarc Hershberg Joins MTI as Director of Business and Legal Affairs

Videos

In Rehearsals for PAL JOEY with Ephraim Sykes, Aisha Jackson & More Video
In Rehearsals for PAL JOEY with Ephraim Sykes, Aisha Jackson & More
HARMONY Celebrates First Preview on Broadway Video
HARMONY Celebrates First Preview on Broadway
Watch Hugh Jackman in Baz Luhrmann's AUSTRALIA Series Trailer Video
Watch Hugh Jackman in Baz Luhrmann's AUSTRALIA Series Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE COTTAGE
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket Central DAPHNE
SIX
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Recommended For You