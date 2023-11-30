Video: Original MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Members Visit the Broadway Revival

Check out photos and video as the stars reunited!

By: Nov. 30, 2023

Merrily We Roll Along Show Information
Cast
Photos
Videos

Last night, ten of the original Broadway company members of Merrily We Roll Along visited the Broadway revival 42 years to the day since they recorded original cast album! 

Watch a video of current Merrily star Jonathan Groff below, and check out an Instagram post from original cast member Liz Callaway! 

Merrily We Roll Along is directed by multi-Olivier Award® winner Maria Friedman, features music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth, and is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart

Starring Daniel Radcliffe as Charley Kringas, Jonathan Groff as Franklin Shepard, and Lindsay Mendez as Mary Flynn, Merrily We Roll Along also features Krystal Joy Brown as Gussie Carnegie, Katie Rose Clarke as Beth Shepard, and Reg Rogers as Joe Josephson. The company includes Max RackenbergBrady WagnerSherz AletahaMaya BoydLeana Rae ConcepcionMorgan KirnerKen KrugmanCorey MachTalia RobinsonAmanda RoseJamila Sabares-KlemmBrian SearsEvan Alexander Smith, Christian StrangeKoray TarhanVishal VaidyaNatalie Wachen, and Jacob Keith Watson.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Liz Callaway (@lizgoeson)



