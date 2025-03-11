Video: Original HAMILTON Stars Reunite for 'Satisfied' Performance at United Palace Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On March 10, original Hamilton star, Tony Award-winner Renee Elise Goldsberry, joined Lin-Manuel Miranda on stage at the United Palace Theater for a screening and talkback for her 2024 documentary, Satisfied.

As a special surprise, they were joined by another orignal member of the HamFam, Phillipa Soo, for a satisfying reunion. Check out video of the trio performing a stripped down version of the Hamilton showstopper, "Satisfied"!

Movies at the United Palace with Lin-Manuel Miranda is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of Hamilton on Broadway with a series of recent films starring the original Broadway cast of the musical.

Satisfied documentary chronicles, Goldsberry's journey navigating motherhood and her Tony Award-winning role as Angelica Schuyler in the groundbreaking musical.

The screenings with Lin-Manuel Miranda are part of the United Palace's year-long season of movies focused on the theme of community. The year kicks off on the United Palace's 95th birthday, February 22, with a Star Wars triple-feature: A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi. The day-long celebration will feature interactive entertainment such as stormtroopers from Empire City Garrison, a Yoda impression contest, a costume parade across the stage, and lightsaber duel. Tickets to the anniversary celebration are on sale now at unitedpalace.org.

About the United Palace

United Palace: The history of the United Palace begins in 1930 when it opened as one of five Loew's “Wonder Theatres,” premiere vaudeville and movie houses located in four boroughs and New Jersey. The outrageously ornate architecture was designed by noted architect Thomas Lamb (Cort Theater, the former Ziegfeld Theatre) and decorative specialist Harold Rambusch (Waldorf Astoria, Radio City Music Hall). Noted architecture critic David Dunlap described the ornate interior as “Byzantine-Romanesque-Indo-Hindu-Sino-Moorish-Persian-Eclectic-Rococo-Deco.” With nearly 3,400 seats the United Palace is Manhattan's 4th largest theatre. It hosts concerts (Alicia Keys, Lenny Kravitz, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Bad Bunny, Wilco), TV and film shoots (Only Murders in the Building, John Wick 3), movie premieres (Halftime, In the Heights, High Strung - Free Dance), and other corporate and community events. The in-house selection of state-of-the-art technology updates the 1930 opulence for 21st century audiences.

The Miranda Family Fund

Miranda Family Fund: For over 40 years, the Miranda Family has championed community activism. They have created and supported institutions that have served both underserved populations in Upper Manhattan and communities throughout New York City, across the country, and in Puerto Rico. Luis A. Miranda, Jr. and Dr. Luz Towns-Miranda are proud parents to Luz Miranda-Crespo, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Miguel Towns. Now as adults, Luz and Lin-Manuel are married to Luis Crespo and Vanessa Nadal, respectively, with children of their own. They continue to foster the family's commitment to advocacy for education, the arts, and social justice - along with a sustained focus on relief and rebuilding efforts in Puerto Rico post-Hurricane Maria.