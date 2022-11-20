Video: On the KPOP Opening Night Red Carpet- Live Now!

KPOP, the new Broadway musical, celebrates its opening tonight, November 20. KPOP is the first completely original musical on Broadway this year. Tune in at 5:15pm ET to watch as we take you to the red carpet. Be sure to check back on Sunday, November 27, as the show offically opens and the critics share their reactions.

Starring K-pop super star Luna/">Luna as MwE, at Circle in the Square Theatre, KPOP is directed by Teddy Bergman, features a book by Jason Kim; choreography by Jennifer Weber; music, lyrics, music production and arrangements by Helen Park; and music and lyrics by Max Vernon. The official press opening will be on Sunday, November 27.

KPOP is the first Broadway musical to celebrate Korean culture with Korean, Korean-American, and API representation on and off-stage, and Ms. Park is the first Asian female to compose a Broadway show.

In addition to Luna/">Luna, KPOP stars Julia Abueva, BoHyung (from the K-pop group SPICA and half of the duo KEEMBO), Major Curda, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, Amy Keum, James Kho, Marina Kondo, Eddy Lee, Joshua Lee, Jully Lee, Lina Rose Lee, Timothy H. Lee, Abraham Lim, Min (from the K-pop group Miss A), Kate Mina Lin, Aubie Merrylees, Patrick Park, Zachary Noah Piser, Kevin Woo (from the K-pop group U-KISS), and John Yi.

The exhilarating energy of a stadium concert meets the talent and passion of your favorite musical in KPOP! Packed with pulse-pounding new music and electrifying choreography, this original musical explores the relentless discipline, raw talent, and commercial ambition behind the international sensation. As global superstars put everything on the line for a special one-night-only concert, they face struggles both cultural and personal that threaten to dismantle one of the industry's hottest labels. Featuring a cast of K-pop and musical theater stars, it's a multimedia experience unlike anything else on Broadway.

KPOP is produced by Tim Forbes and Joey Parnes and was conceived by Woodshed Collective and Jason Kim. Music Direction by Sujin Kim-Ramsey, Scenic Design by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn, Costume Design by Clint Ramos & Sophia Choi, Lighting Design by Jiyoun Chang, Sound Design by Peter Fitzgerald & Andrew Keister, Projection Design by Peter Nigrini, Hair & Wig Design by Mia M. Neal, Makeup Design by Joe Dulude II & Suki Tsujimoto, Casting by Tara Rubin Casting and the Production Stage Manager is Cherie B. Tay.