Video: Olivier Awards Honour Those We've Lost With 'In Memoriam' Segment

Last night, the 2024 Olivier Awards were held at the Royal Albert Hall, hosted by Hannah Waddingham. Each year the Olivier Awards takes a moment during the ceremony to remember those members of the London theatre community who have sadly passed away in the previous year.

Watch the In Memoriam segment from the 2024 Olivier Awards below!

Check out the full list of winners for the 2024 Olivier Awards here!

About the 2024 Olivier Awards

There were performances from Mastercard Best New Musical nominees including The Little Big Things, Next To Normal, Operation Mincemeat and A Strange Loop, alongside Best Musical Revival nominees Guys & Dolls and Hadestown in addition to a special moment from Groundhog Day Australia. Presenter, Emmy winner and multi-Olivier nominee Hannah Waddingham will open the event performing with singer and pianist Joe Stilgoe.

Awards were presented to winners by a host of well known names from the worlds of theatre, TV and fashion, including the likes of Carlos Acosta, Freema Agyeman, Michael Ball, Ryan Calais Cameron, Billy Crudup, Cara Delevingne, Adrian Dunbar, Edward Enninful, Denise Gough, Lenny Henry, Ruth Jones, Beverley Knight, Henry Lewis, Anna Maxwell Martin, Lucian Msamati, Georgina Onuorah, Rosalind Plowright, Jonathan Sayer, Michael Sheen, Luke Treadaway, Anjana Vasan, Michelle Visage and Dominic West. The voiceover for the evening was spoken by comedian, writer and actress Meera Syal.

This year's Olivier Awards coincided with The National Theatre's 60th anniversary. The theatre, founded by Laurence Olivier, has this year been nominated for 15 awards and celebrated the landmark anniversary with a special grand finale and onstage dedication.

Among the most nominated this year include The National Theatre, with a total of 15 nominations, including for the company's productions of “Dear England” “The Motive And The Cue”, “Till The Stars Come Down” and “The Effect”.

This year’s most nominated production and biggest winner was Jamie Lloyd’s musical “Sunset Boulevard”, starring Nicole Scherzinger (Best Actress in a Musical winner) and Tom Francis (Best Actor in a Musical winner). The production also received nominations for all acting categories in a musical.