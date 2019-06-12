Video: Noah Catala Will Play 'Grafitti Pete' In IN THE HEIGHTS Film Adaptation

Get your first glimpse of Washington Heights' resident street artist, Grafitti Pete, for the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In The Heights.

Newcomer Noah Catala was recently cast in the role and this afternoon, Lin-Manuel introduced him to the world on Twitter!

Catala has also been seen on the Netflix hip-hop history series, "The Get Down". Check out Noah's moves before he hits the big screen below!

In the Heights will hit theaters on June 26, 2020, released by Warner Bros., who picked up the movie last month after a heated bidding war following the rights' release from The Weinstein Co. The film's script will be written by Quiara Alegría Hudes. Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) will direct the movie-musical. Anthony Bregman, Mara Jacobs and Scott Sanders are set to produce.

The Tony Award-winning musical IN THE HEIGHTS features music & lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and book by Quiara Alegría Hudes. The show opened on Broadway production in March 2008 and was nominated for 13 Tony Awards, winning four: Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Choreography and Best Orchestrations. It won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album and was also nominated for the 2009 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.





Related Articles