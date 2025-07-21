Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jamie Lloyd's Sunset Boulevard, the Tony Award-winning revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical, has officially ended its run on Broadway. Following her final performance as Norma Desmond on Sunday, Nicole Scherzinger visited The View, where she reflected on her experience and previewed her new music competition series Building the Band.

"It was a triumph," Scherzinger said of Sunset's closing. "It was the greatest night of my life and in my career. Everything that I've worked so hard for and fought so hard for and dreamed of really came true."

The performance was full of standing ovations from the audience, including an extended applause that took place after "With One Look" when Scherzinger's arms were outstretched in the air. "They clapped for so long, I lost sensation in my arms, and my arms started to eventually fall," she shared.

When asked to give advice to her younger self, the Tony-winner said she would remind herself that anything is possible and it's crucial to follow your dreams. "We are all born for a purpose and a reason. Just don't give up." Watch the full interview now, where she also talked about working with the late Liam Payne in her new competition series.

Despite the run ending, Scherzinger has previously expressed her interest in reprising the role of Norma in the long-discussed potential film adaptation, also sharing that she hopes to do movie musicals in general. A film adaptation has been in development for years, most notably with Glenn Close, who won a Tony Award for originating the role on Broadway. Close originally stated that the film would go into production with Paramount in the summer of 2021, but Andrew Lloyd Webber later revealed that Paramount passed on the project.

Jamie Lloyd’s reimagination of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical was honored with three Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Actress in a Musical for Nicole Scherzinger, and Best Lighting Design of a Musical for Jack Knowles. The production also received the Drama League Award for Distinguished Revival of a Musical, and Scherzinger received the Distinguished Performance Award.

The creative team for Sunset Blvd. includes Soutra Gilmour (set and costume design), Fabian Aloise (choreography), Alan Williams (music supervisor and music director), 2025 Tony Award winner Jack Knowles (lighting design), 2025 Tony Award nominee Adam Fisher (sound design), Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom (video design and cinematography), Cheryl Thomas (hair and makeup design), Ann James (intimacy coordinator), Jim Carnahan CSA and Jason Thinger CSA (U.S. casting director), and Stuart Burt CDG (U.K. casting director). 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as the General Manager for Sunset Blvd.