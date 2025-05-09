Video: Nicole Scherzinger, Ramin Karimloo, and Chloe Flower Collaborate on Orchestral 'El Tango de Roxanne'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway and classical powerhouses have joined forces for a new recording of “El Tango de Roxanne,” the reimagining of the Police hit, first featured in Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge. Broadway stars Nicole Scherzinger and Ramin Karimloo, along with pianist and producer Chloe Flower, recently teamed up for the the track, recorded at London’s iconic Abbey Road Studios. Watch video and hear the song below!

The trio is accompanied by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Jeff Atmajian, with a featured solo by acclaimed violinist Luanne Homzy. The arrangement for piano and orchestra was crafted by Flower, Sally Herbert, and Craig Armstrong; orchestrated by Herbert; and produced by Flower alongside Grammy-winning producer Nick Patrick.

Scherzinger is currently earning critical acclaim for her Broadway debut as Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard, a Tony-nominated revival. Karimloo, a Tony nominee known for The Phantom of the Opera and Les Misérables, is back on Broadway starring as the Pirate King in Pirates! The Penzance Musical, which is also nominated for the 2025 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical.

This new version of “El Tango de Roxanne” is featured on Flower’s upcoming album "Chloe Hearts Mozart", a genre-bending project that reimagines classical motifs with modern sensibilities. The album showcases collaborations with prominent artists from stage, screen, and pop, bringing a theatrical grandeur to the classical repertoire.