Video: Nicole Parker Sings Poor Unfortunate Souls from THE LITTLE MERMAID at The Muny

Watch Nicole Parker and the cast of The Muny's production of THE LITTLE MERMAID perform 'Poor Unfortunate Souls' in this all-new video. The production has just three more performances in St. Louis.

The complete cast includes Savy Jackson (Ariel), Michael Maliakel (Prince Eric), Nicole Parker (Ursula), Christopher Sieber (Chef Louis), Ben Davis (King Triton), Fergie L. Philippe (Sebastian), Leia Rhiannon Yogi (Flounder), Jen Cody (Scuttle), Kennedy Kanagawa (Flotsam), Adam Fane (Jetsam) Rich Pisarkiewicz (Grimsby), Matt Dean, Bryan Thomas Hunt, Ryan Lambert, Samantha Littleford, Nathaniel Mahone, Daniel Brooks McRath, Ruben Guadalupe Medina-Perez, Michael Milkanin, Georgia Monroe, Sydni Moon, Grace Marie Rusnica, Michael Santomassimo, Gordon Semeatu, Kelly Sheehan, Cecilia Snow and Meridien Terrell. The company also will be joined by the Muny Kid and Teen Youth Ensemble as well as the 12 selected Muny Summer Intensive participants.

The show's creative team is led by Director John Tartaglia, with Choreographer Patrick O'Neill and Music Director/Conductor Annbritt duChateau.