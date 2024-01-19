Video: Nick Fradiani Performs 'Sweet Caroline' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL

The musical is now playing at the Broadhurst Theatre.

By: Jan. 19, 2024

POPULAR

HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date
Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz Will Lead THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL; Full Cast Revealed! Photo 2 Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz Will Lead THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL; Full Cast!
Shaina Taub Will Lead the Cast of the Broadway Transfer of SUFFS; Full Cast Revealed! Photo 3 Shaina Taub Will Lead the Cast of the Broadway Transfer of SUFFS
Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada Will Lead THE GREAT GATSBY Musical on Broadway This Spring Photo 4 Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada Will Lead THE GREAT GATSBY Musical on Broadway This Spring

A Beautiful Noise Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $87
Cast
Photos
Videos

An all new video has been released of Nick Fradiani, currently starring as Neil Diamond - Then in A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical, performing 'Sweet Caroline'! Check out the video below!

The cast of A Beautiful Noise, also features Tony Award® and Drama Desk Award® nominee Mark Jacoby as ‘Neil Diamond – Now,’ Amber Ardolino as ‘Marcia Murphey,’ and Shirine Babb as ‘Doctor.’ They are joined by Jessie Fisher as ‘Jaye Posner; Michael McCormick as ‘Fred Weintraub/Tommy O’Rourke;’ Tom Alan Robbins as ‘Bert Berns/Kieve Diamond’; and Bri Sudia as ‘Ellie Greenwich/Rose Diamond.’

The ensemble, swings, and standbys include Neal Benari (standby for ‘Neil Diamond – Now’), Jordan Dobson (swing), Ninako Donville (swing), Paige Faure (ensemble), Kalonjee Gallimore (ensemble), Samantha Gershman (swing), Becky Gulsvig (standby for ‘Ellie Greenwich/Jaye Posner/Marcia Murphey/Rose Diamond’), Jess LeProtto (ensemble), Tatiana Lofton (ensemble), Aaron James McKenzie (ensemble), Mary Page Nance (ensemble), Robert Pendilla (swing), Max Sangerman (ensemble), Aveena Sawyer (ensemble), Deandre Sevon (ensemble), Vanessa Sierra (ensemble), and Sean Watkinson (swing).






RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: See Amber Ardolino & Nick Fradiani in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Photo
Photos: See Amber Ardolino & Nick Fradiani in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

See photos of Amber Ardolino and Nick Fradiani in A Beautiful Noise!

2
Video: Watch Nick Fradiani Sing Holly Holy in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Photo
Video: Watch Nick Fradiani Sing 'Holly Holy' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Watch Nick Fradiani sing 'Holly Holy' in A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical on Broadway!

3
Amber Ardolino Joins A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Tonight Photo
Amber Ardolino Joins A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Tonight

Amber Ardolino will join the cast of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical in the role of ‘Marcia Murphey’, beginning tonight, January 2, at the Broadhurst Theatre.

4
Video: Get a First Look at Amber Ardolino in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Photo
Video: Get a First Look at Amber Ardolino in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Watch a clip of Amber Ardolino singing 'Forever in Blue Jeans' from A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical.

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

A Beautiful Noise Fitted Glitter Blue Jeans Tee A Beautiful Noise Fitted Glitter Blue Jeans Tee
Beautiful Noise Keyart Reusable Tote Beautiful Noise Keyart Reusable Tote
Beautiful Noise Program Book Beautiful Noise Program Book
A Beautiful Noise Unisex Logo Broadway Tee A Beautiful Noise Unisex Logo Broadway Tee

From This Author - Stephi Wild

Video: ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Stars J. Harrison Ghee, Cheyenne Jackson, and Nikki Renee Daniels Gear Up for City CenterVideo: ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Stars J. Harrison Ghee, Cheyenne Jackson, and Nikki Renee Daniels Gear Up for City Center
Video: Watch Nick Fradiani Sing 'Holly Holy' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICALVideo: Watch Nick Fradiani Sing 'Holly Holy' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL
Video: Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint JubileeVideo: Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee
LEMPICKA Announces Collaboration With Sotheby's Auction HouseLEMPICKA Announces Collaboration With Sotheby's Auction House
Nick Fradiani Performs 'Sweet Caroline' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Nick Fradiani Performs 'Sweet Caroline' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Jeremy Jordan, Kimiko Glenn & Amir Talai Talk HAZBIN HOTEL Video
Jeremy Jordan, Kimiko Glenn & Amir Talai Talk HAZBIN HOTEL
How Andrew Rannells Gets Josh Gad to Break Character in GUTENBERG! Video
How Andrew Rannells Gets Josh Gad to Break Character in GUTENBERG!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARMONY
CHICAGO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
HAMILTON

Recommended For You