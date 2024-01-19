Video: Nick Fradiani Performs 'Sweet Caroline' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL

An all new video has been released of Nick Fradiani, currently starring as Neil Diamond - Then in A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical, performing 'Sweet Caroline'! Check out the video below!

The cast of A Beautiful Noise, also features Tony Award® and Drama Desk Award® nominee Mark Jacoby as ‘Neil Diamond – Now,’ Amber Ardolino as ‘Marcia Murphey,’ and Shirine Babb as ‘Doctor.’ They are joined by Jessie Fisher as ‘Jaye Posner; Michael McCormick as ‘Fred Weintraub/Tommy O’Rourke;’ Tom Alan Robbins as ‘Bert Berns/Kieve Diamond’; and Bri Sudia as ‘Ellie Greenwich/Rose Diamond.’

The ensemble, swings, and standbys include Neal Benari (standby for ‘Neil Diamond – Now’), Jordan Dobson (swing), Ninako Donville (swing), Paige Faure (ensemble), Kalonjee Gallimore (ensemble), Samantha Gershman (swing), Becky Gulsvig (standby for ‘Ellie Greenwich/Jaye Posner/Marcia Murphey/Rose Diamond’), Jess LeProtto (ensemble), Tatiana Lofton (ensemble), Aaron James McKenzie (ensemble), Mary Page Nance (ensemble), Robert Pendilla (swing), Max Sangerman (ensemble), Aveena Sawyer (ensemble), Deandre Sevon (ensemble), Vanessa Sierra (ensemble), and Sean Watkinson (swing).