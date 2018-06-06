Video: Mike Stoller Chats About The Return Of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE

Over the course of a 61-year partnership, Jerry Leiber (d. 2011) and Mike Stoller created enduring classics in a variety of genres including rhythm & blues, pop, country, jazz, cabaret, and-perhaps most notably-rock & roll. Elvis Presley and the Coasters are only two of the many acts whose careers skyrocketed because of Leiber and Stoller's creative partnership.

Comprising 39 Leiber and Stoller songs, Smokey Joe's Cafe: The Songs of Leiber and Stoller was nominated for seven Tony Awards and holds the record as the longest-running musical revue in Broadway history. Leiber and Stoller's many honors and awards include GRAMMY Awards for Lifetime Achievement and for the Smokey Joe's Cafe original cast album. They have also been inducted into both the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Mike Stoller took some time to talk about the new production of Smokey Joe's Cafe, coming to New York this summer, his partnership with Jerry Leiber, and the origins of one of their best known songs, "Hound Dog."

The GRAMMY Award winning and Tony Award nominated smash broke records, becoming the longest running revue to play on Broadway and was followed by nationwide and international tours. The musical celebrates the songs of the legendary song writing duo, Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller, which provided hit after hit for icons like Elvis Presley, Ben E. King, The Coasters, and The Drifters.

Featuring a wide-ranging catalog, from joyous anthems ("Saved") to comedic romps ("Charlie Brown") to songs of yearning ("I Who Have Nothing"), the storytelling aspect of Lieber and Stoller's songwriting paired perfectly with the theatrical medium. With soulful ballads rooted in blues, their songs illuminated the wide range of the human experience, celebrating the humor, passion, and heartbreak that infuse everyday lives. Classics such as "Neighborhood" and "Stand by Me" celebrated the power of community and friendship and deeply resonated with the African American community just as much as they did with rebellious suburban teenagers. Now, this classic show returns to NYC to thrill a new generation of theatergoers with its enduring themes and searing emotions.

Tickets are now on sale through www.telecharge.com; the box office will open on June 25. Prior to the New York production, the show will play at The Ogunquit Playhouse (Bradford Kenney, Executive Artistic Director) from May 16 - June 9. For tickets to the Ogunquit production visit Ogunquitplayhouse.org.

Smokey Joe's Cafe will feature Dwayne Cooper (Motown, Hairspray), Emma Degerstedt (Desperate Measures Off-Broadway), John Edwards (Jersey Boys), Dionne D. Figgins (Hot Feet, Memphis), Nicole Vanessa Ortiz (Spamilton Off-Broadway), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Jelani Remy (Disney's The Lion King), Max Sangerman (Blue Man Group Off-Broadway), and Alysha Umphress (On The Town, American Idiot).

Smokey Joe's Cafe is directed and choreographed by Joshua Bergasse and features scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Alejo Vietti, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, sound design by Peter Fitzgerald, original vocal arrangements by Chapman Roberts, and orchestrations by Steve Margoshes and Sonny Paladino. Music Supervision and new arrangements are also by Mr. Paladino. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting. The show was co-conceived by Stephen Helper and Jack Viertel. It is produced by Steven Baruch, Marc Routh, Richard Frankel and Tom Viertel, who also produced the show's record-breaking Broadway engagement.

