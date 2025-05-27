Video: Michelle Williams Recalls Meeting Michelle Williams: 'It Was Such a Tender Moment'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Michelle Williams is currently starring on Broadway in the Tony-nominated musical Death Becomes Her, an experience that the actress continues to enjoy more than six months into the run. "It's something that I anticipate daily when I walk through the stage door. I just don't know what to expect night after night, show after show," she explained in an interview on Today with Jenna & Friends.

The show marks William's Broadway comeback, following a six-year gap since Once on This Island. Still, the performer shared that this wasn't something she was actively searching for. "When you do your work and mind your business, [that's when] those things come. So now it's just stewarding as best as I can this opportunity."

In the interview, she also discussed her experience meeting the other Michelle Williams during a recent performance. "That was such a tender moment. I got to tell her how much I respect her and her art and what she gives us." Watch the full segment now.

Williams is currently starring on Broadway in Death Becomes Her. With 10 Tony Award nominations, the show is playing through Sunday, April 5, 2026, at the Lunt-Fontanne. It is the most nominated show of the year, also receiving 12 Outer Critics’ Circle Award Nominations, 5 Drama Desk Award Nominations, 4 Drama Leage Award Nominations, and 2 Chita Rivera Award Nominations.

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for. After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity. Life’s a bitch and then you die. Or not!