Video: Megan Hilty's Unique Broadway Wish Granted by Sherri Shepherd

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







With Megan Hilty back on Broadway in time for Christmas, the performer has a unique holiday wish.

"We all know that you haven't really made it until your subway picture has been drawn all over with really obscene and rude things," the Death Becomes Her star explained on Sherri Shepherd's talk show. "So I'll know that I've made it once I really see that."

After sharing her wish on the show, Shepherd revealed that she had gone to the C Stop at 135th and defaced Hilty's character poster with writings and drawings, just like she had hoped. "Thank you for making my holiday wish come true," Hilty said. Take a look at the photos of the poster below and watch more of the interview here!

About Death Becomes Her:

DEATH BECOMES HER began preview performances on Wednesday, October 23, ahead of opening on Thursday, November 21 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street).

DEATH BECOMES HER stars Tony Award nominees Megan Hilty (Wicked, “Smash”), Jennifer Simard (Company, Disaster!), Christopher Sieber (Spamalot, Company), and Grammy Award winner Michelle Williams (Destiny's Child, Chicago). The cast also features Marija Abney, Lauren Celentano, Sarita Colon, Kaleigh Cronin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Taurean Everett, Michael Graceffa, Neil Haskell, Kolton Krouse, Josh Lamon, Sarah Meahl, Ximone Rose, Sir Brock Warren, Bud Weber, Ryan Worsing, Warren Yang, Kyle Brown, Lakota Knuckle, Johanna Moise, and Amy Quanbeck.

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her features a book by Marco Pennette, and an original score by Julia Mattison & Noel Carey.

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen's fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that's to die for.

After one sip of Viola's magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity. Life's a bitch and then you die. Or not!