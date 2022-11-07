Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SIX the Musical
Video: Meet the New Queens of SIX on Broadway

Get to know the new queens who take over at the Lena Horne Theatre this December.

Nov. 07, 2022  

New queens are taking over the Broadway Queendom in just weeks. As BroadwayWorld reported earlier today, Six, the hit musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, has announced new casting for the Tony Award-winning production.

Original Broadway cast members Andrea Macasaet (Anne Boleyn), Brittney Mack (Anna of Cleves) and Samantha Pauly (Katherine Howard), along with Bre Jackson (Catherine of Aragon), Keri René Fuller (Jane Seymour) and Brennyn Lark (Catherine Parr) will play their final performance on Sunday, December 4. Original Broadway Alternates Keirsten Nicole Hodgens, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack and Mallory Maedke will also depart.

Below, watch past performances from the new queens who will take over on December 5!

Hailee Kaleem Wright (Catherine of Aragon):

Leandra Ellis-Gaston (Anne Boleyn):

Bella Coppola (Jane Seymour):

Nasia Thomas (Anna of Cleves):

Zoe Jensen (Katherine Howard):

Taylor Iman Jones (Catherine Parr):

Marilyn Caserta (Universal Alternate):

Kristina Leopold (Alternate):

Aubrey Matalon (Alternate):




