SIX Announces New Queens to Join the Cast Beginning in December

SIX, the hit musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, has announced new casting for the Tony Award-winning production.

The new cast of Six will star Hailee Kaleem Wright as Catherine of Aragon, Leandra Ellis-Gaston as Anne Boleyn, Bella Coppola as Jane Seymour, Nasia Thomas as Anna of Cleves, Zoe Jensen as Katherine Howard, and Taylor Iman Jones as Catherine Parr. The new Queens will start performances Monday, December 5 at the Lena Horne Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC). Marilyn Caserta, Kristina Leopold and Aubrey Matalon will join Holli' Conway and Ayla Ciccone-Burton as Alternates on December 5 as well.

Original Broadway cast members Andrea Macasaet (Anne Boleyn), Brittney Mack (Anna of Cleves) and Samantha Pauly (Katherine Howard), along with Bre Jackson (Catherine of Aragon), Keri René Fuller (Jane Seymour) and Brennyn Lark (Catherine Parr) will play their final performance on Sunday, December 4. Original Broadway Alternates Keirsten Nicole Hodgens, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack and Mallory Maedke will also depart on December 4.

Hailee Kaleem Wright (Catherine of Aragon) appeared on Broadway in Paradise Square. Leandra Ellis-Gaston (Anne Boleyn) appeared on Broadway in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. Nasia Thomas has appeared on Broadway in Caroline, or Change, Ain't Too Proud and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Bella Coppola (Jane Seymour) is making her Broadway debut and previously appeared in Kinky Boots Off-Broadway. Zoe Jensen (Katherine Howard) appeared on Broadway in Dear Evan Hansen and in the National Tour of Hamilton. Taylor Iman Jones (Catherine Parr) appeared on Broadway in Head Over Heels and Groundhog Day and most recently was seen in the Chicago premiere of The Devil Wears Prada.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!



SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics), the Tony Award® for Best Costume Design of a Musical, and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.



The New York Times says SIX "TOTALLY RULES!" (Critic's Pick) and The Washington Post hails SIX as "Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for!"



The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT original Broadway cast recording debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts, surpassed 6 million streams in its first month, has been streamed over 23 million times and can be streamed and downloaded here.

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Tony Award®-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA with original US casting by Bob Mason. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

SIX is produced on Broadway by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum.

SIX launched the Aragon tour with a return engagement in Chicago where the show began its run at the CIBC Theatre March 29, 2022, then played Washington, DC through September 4, 2022. It is playing Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre November 9 through December 31, 2022. The Boleyn tour launched in Las Vegas at The Smith Center September 20 through October 2, and is playing Houston and New Orleans, before playing Dallas' Winspear Opera House December 6 through December 25, 2022.

SIX is currently playing at the Vaudeville Theatre in London's West End and on tour in the UK, and will open in Australia in Perth on November 24, 2022, and in Brisbane on December 30, 2022.

Biographies



Hailee Kaleem Wright (Catherine of Aragon) is a multidisciplinary artist and is beyond thrilled to perform at the newly named Lena Horne Theatre! Select credits: Paradise Square (Broadway), Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (National Tour); The Black Clown (A.R.T/ Lincoln Center). Commercials; IKEA, Samsung, and T-Mobile, to name a few. IG/TikTok @haileekaleemwright www.hkwright.com

Leandra Ellis-Gaston (Anne Boleyn) is thrilled to join the SIX cast! Whether she was in South Carolina, sailing the seas, or taking the New York theatre scene by storm-the stage always felt like home. She toured with Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and made her Broadway debut in Tina. She thanks her tribe, her wonderful husband, and God for everything!

Bella Coppola she/her (Jane Seymour). Broadway Debut! Off-Broadway: Pat in Kinky Boots. Regional: Delaware Theatre Company. BFA, Texas State University. Check out Bella's music "Forbidden Fruit," "Vodka Lemonade," and "I Regret Nothing" on any streaming platform. Endless love and gratitude to Mom, Dad, DB, Krist, my friends and DGRW for getting me here. @bella_coppolala bellacoppola.com

Nasia Thomas (Anna of Cleves). So excited to GET DOWN with y'all! Broadway: Caroline or Change (Revival), Ain't Too Proud, Beautiful. Off-Broadway (Out of the Box): The Last Five Years. Regional: Beauty and the Beast (TUTS), Smokey Joe's Cafe, (MUNY), The Color Purple (MUNY). Hairspray (MUNY). TV: "The 4400" (Kenya), "That Damn Michael Che" (Kim). BFA MT Elon '15, The Governors School for the Arts '11. Thankful to her family, friends, teachers, mentors, DGRW for the endless sacrifices, support, and love. IG: @nasiathomas

Zoe Jensen (Katherine Howard). Rockford, IL native. Most recently seen as Eliza Hamilton in the national tour of Hamilton (1st nat'l). Broadway: Dear Evan Hansen. Off-Broadway: We Are the Tigers. Proud alumna of Southern Illinois University Carbondale. Thanks WAM and Paradigm! Love my qwitches. Always for Mom and Dad. @Lanazoejensen

Taylor Iman Jones (Catherine Parr) is so excited to be joining this cast of royals. She recently played "Andy Sachs" in the new musical, The Devil Wears Prada, in Chicago. Broadway: Original casts of Head Over Heels and Groundhog Day. Off-Broadway and regional: Roundabout's Scotland, PA; The Tale of Despereaux; The Who's Tommy at The Kennedy Center; Hamilton and American Idiot tours. She dedicates her performance and sends love to her parents, life mates, Liberman Zerman and Cornerstone Talent for their continuing belief and support.

MARILYN CASERTA she/her (Universal Alternate) is thrilled to bring her Cuban-Itallian roots back to the Queendom! Credits: Six (Broadway), Radio City Christmas Spectacular, West Side Story (Maria), Cabaret (Sally Bowles). Special thanks to Katie and Jared. Marilyn owes everything to the support of her friends and family. Mom, dad and D, I love you. For Bella and all kids with big dreams. www.marilyncaserta.com @marilyncaserta

KRISTINA LEOPOLD she/her (Alternate), originally from LA, is stoked to be making her Broadway debut with the Queendom! Select credits: Festival of the Lion King (Nala and Storyteller/Rafiki, Hong Kong Disneyland), Sister Act (Deloris Van Cartier, Broadway at the Gardens), The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Esmeralda, The California Theatre), and The Addams Family (Wednesday u/s, Arizona Broadway Theatre). Romans 13:12. @tinapold24

Aubrey Matalon (any pronouns) (Alternate). Broadway debut baby! Beyond thrilled to be joining the Queendom! Credits: Original Off-Broadway company Between the Lines at Second Stage, Hair (Asolo Rep). Assistant Director on A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet Off-Broadway at DR2. Much love and thanks to team A3, Powerline Entertainment, and my family. @aubreymatalon