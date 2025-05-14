Video: Meet the New Cast of HEATHERS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As BroadwayWorld reported earlier today, the cast for the off-Broadway return of Heathers is coming together, with more casting to be announced soon! Featuring book, music, and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O'Keefe, Heathers The Musical will start performances on June 22, 2025 and will play a limited engagement through September 28, 2025 at New World Stages, Stage I. Heathers The Musical will be directed by Andy Fickman, who staged the record-breaking UK production.

How will this new cast fare? Let's recap some of their recent work...

Lorna completed a triumphant run as Juliet in the hit Broadway musical & Juliet. For her performance, she was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical and a Drama League Award for Distinguished Performance, won the Clive Barnes Award for Theatre, and has drawn rave reviews across the board, including a mention from The New York Times as a “blow you away performance.” She recently appeared as the guest lead in the premiere episode of the CBS series “The Equalizer” opposite Queen Latifah. Previously, she appeared in the Broadway revival of West Side Story directed by Ivo van Hove and Dear Evan Hansen. Lorna received her BFA from the University of Michigan and is a graduate of Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School.

Casey is an award-winning and critically acclaimed actor, singer, writer, director, and producer originally from Chandler, Arizona. He is most known for his back-to-back leading roles on Broadway as William Miller in Almost Famous the Musical and as Marty McFly in Back to the Future the Musical. At the age of 17, Likes won the ASU Gammage High School Musical Theatre Award for Best Lead Male and was a finalist in the 2019 High School Musical Theatre Awards, AKA The Jimmy Awards. As a filmmaker, he has won awards for the direction of his films Seriously and How to Romance, including the top prize in the Arizona Student Film Festival. His latest two self-produced films Thespians and I Got You can be seen on YouTube now. TV/ Film: MGM’s Dark Harvest, Spinning Gold, Everything Must Go, The Birch, “Acts of Crime” (Dir. Sam Esmail), American Blackout. Regional: A Christmas Carol.

McKenzie recently starred in the new musical Schmigadoon! at the Kennedy Center. She made her Broadway debut as Anna in Frozen shortly after graduating from The University of Michigan. She starred as Glinda in the 20th Anniversary of Wicked on Broadway and originated the role of Cassandra in Broadway’s The Heart of Rock and Roll. Other theater credits include Trading Places (The Alliance), Footloose (The Muny), and Female Troubles (Williamstown). TV credits: NBC Live's production of “Annie” as the fan-favorite role of Star-To-Be and Disney+’s She-Hulk.

Originally and proudly hailing from South Jersey, Olivia would like you all to know that she is a very nice person and not at all mean like her beloved and troubled character. Notable credits include Delia in the 2023 Tony Award Best Musical, Kimberly Akimbo, and Duckling Donna in the 1st National Tour of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. A student of the world, and also The University of Michigan (Go Blue).

Broadway: Lydia in Beetlejuice; Betty in The Crucible, (with Saoirse Ronan); Young Elizabeth in The Audience (with Helen Mirren); and Jane Banks in Mary Poppins. Off-Broadway: Lily in The Secret Life of Bees (Audelco nomination). Recent Regional: Anna Grace in the original new musical Hard Road to Heaven (Bucks County Playhouse), Liesl in The Sound of Music (Ogunquit Playhouse, The Muny); Laura in The Glass Menagerie (TWSTL; St. Louis Theater Circle Award for role). Other Regional including The Muny, The Rep STL, Tennessee Williams Festival, Variety Theater, and more. TV/Film: Leaving (SAG short); guest on “The Last O.G.” (TBS).