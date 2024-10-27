Video: Mary Kate Morrissey and Alexandra Socha Celebrate 21 Years of WICKED on GMA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Current stars of Wicked on Broadway Alexandra Socha and Mary Kate Morrissey stopped by Good Morning America this week to discuss the show's 21st anniversary on Broadway. Watch the full interview in the video here.

During the interview, Mary Kate Morrissey detailed her favorite moment in the show: "My favorite part of the show totally is the very very end [of "Defying Gravity"] when you hear that war cry. And then I know I've had the audience, if they're like dead silent, and then you hear a collective [gasp...scream]."

Socha echoed: "I mean like so many people, I've been in love with this show for 21 years, and honestly, it was that moment. When Elphaba finally ascended, I remember sitting in my seat, absolutely hyperventilating, crying, sobbing. And then 20-odd years later, when I watched her do it in front of my face on stage, the exact same reaction happened."

ABOUT Wicked

Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, WICKED is celebrating its 21st Anniversary on Broadway this month.

Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, WICKED has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. WICKED has been seen by over 65 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5.5 billion in global sales.

In addition to the Broadway production, WICKED in North America has enjoyed unprecedented record-breaking sit-down engagements in Chicago, where it ran for nearly four years; Los Angeles, where it ran for two years; and San Francisco, where it ran for nearly two years, as well as two North American Tours.

The Broadway sensation WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

With a thrilling score that includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good,” WICKED has been hailed by The New York Times as “the defining musical of the decade,” and by Time Magazine as “a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage.” NBC Nightly News calls the hit musical “the most successful Broadway show ever.”

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. WICKED is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.