Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL
Click Here for More Articles on MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL

Video: MOULIN ROUGE! Stars Aaron Tveit and Natalie Mendoza Perform 'Come What May' at the US Open

pixeltracker

Mendoza will join the production in the role of "Satine" when Moulin Rouge returns to the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on September 24.

Aug. 30, 2021  

The Moulin Rouge is getting ready to open for business! The cast of the Tony-nominated hit musical is now in rehearsals, prepping for the production to resume performances on Friday, September 24, 2021, at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

To celebrate their return to the stage, the show's stars appeared on tonight's US Open to share a preview of their return!

Check out Tony Award-nominee Aaron Tveit and his new sparkling diamond, Natalie Mendoza, who joins the company in the role of Satine, as they debut their duet, "Come What May."

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award nominee Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award nominee Justin Levine.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.


Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Kristin Stokes Photo
Kristin Stokes
Drew Gasparini Photo
Drew Gasparini
Tyler Joseph Ellis Photo
Tyler Joseph Ellis

More Hot Stories For You