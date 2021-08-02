Breaking News: Natalie Mendoza Will Star As Satine In MOULIN ROUGE On Broadway

Natalie Mendoza will join the Broadway company of Moulin Rouge! The Musical in the role of Satine when the Tony-nominated hit musical resumes performances on Friday, September 24, 2021, at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. The full cast is now set for the show's return.

Raised in Australia, Natalie Mendoza is no stranger to the world of the Moulin Rouge. She starred as "China Doll," one of the club's featured can-can dancers, in Baz Luhrmann's film, Moulin Rouge! By joining the company, Ms. Mendoza also reunites with Alex Timbers, who directed her in the role of Imelda Marcos in Here Lies Love at London's Royal National Theatre.

Alex Timbers said, "We're excited to welcome Natalie to our company. She's an extraordinary artist and I'm so thrilled to be working with her again as we prepare to bring Moulin Rouge! The Musical back to Broadway."

Baz Luhrmann said, "From the moment Natalie was cast as China Doll in Moulin Rouge! the film, we knew we had discovered a major young talent. That young talent has now blossomed into the lead in our Broadway production. I could not be more thrilled that Natalie will be lowered in that glorious swing as Broadway's Sparkling Diamond."

Natalie Mendoza said, "Having been involved with the film from its early conception, the role of Satine has always been close to my heart. This rare jewel of an opportunity to play a character like her on Broadway feels like a full circle moment. With this stunning group of bohemian artists and this uniquely conscious creative team I couldn't be in better care."

The show has also just added new performances with a new block of tickets on sale now.

In addition to Ms. Mendoza, the full cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award nominee Aaron Tveit as Christian, Tony Award nominee Danny Burstein as Harold Zidler, Tony and Olivier Award nominee Sahr Ngaujah as Toulouse-Lautrec, Tam Mutu as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago and Tony Award nominee Robyn Hurder as Nini. Ashley Loren is the Satine Alternate. The cast includes Jacqueline B. Arnold, Holly James, Jeigh Madjus, Joe Beauregard, Keely Beirne, Giovanni Bonaventura, Olutayo Bosede, Maya Bowles, Kyle Brown, Sam J. Cahn, Bobby Daye, Mia DeWeese, Karli Dinardo, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Aaron C. Finley, Bahiyah Hibah, Ericka Hunter, Cameron Mitchell Jackson, Tasia Jungbauer, Jose-Luis Lopez Jr., Reed Luplau, Kara Menendez, Kaitlin Mesh, Fred Odgaard, Dylan Paul, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Benjamin Rivera, Julius Anthony Rubio and Brandon Stonestreet.

Natalie Mendoza is a multi-talented actress, singer, and dancer. She is widely known for her role as series regular, Jackie Clunes, in the BBC One drama series "Hotel Babylon," and as adventurous Juno in the acclaimed horror thrillers The Descent and The Descent: 2. She will next be seen in the Leos Carax-directed film, Annette, alongside Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard.

Mendoza's film credits include Michael Winterbottom's futuristic thriller Code 46 with Samantha Morton and Tim Robbins; Miramax's The Great Raid, starring opposite Joseph Fiennes; and Baz Luhrmann's MOULIN ROGUE!. She has also graced television screens in ABC's televised production of "South Pacific" and the ITV series "McDonald & Dodds." Other past Guest Star appearances include "Holby City" (BBC), "Blue Bloods" (CBS), and "Blood Drive" (SyFy). She will appear as a Guest Star in upcoming episodes of Amazon Prime's series, Tom Clancy's "Jack Ryan."

A classically trained stage actress, Mendoza has also performed in various productions across The West End and Broadway, including Miss Saigon ("Gigi"), Here Lies Love ("Imelda Marcos"), Spiderman: Turn Off The Dark ("Arachne"), and Ghost. Some of her early theater work include seasons with The Melbourne Theatre Company in productions of Coup D'Etat, The 25th Annual Putnam Spelling Bee, The Importance of Being Earnest, Macbeth, Les Misérables and Five Kinds of Silence. Natalie was also cast in the Australian original Miss Saigon, Oh What A Night, Cats, Sweet Charity, and The Andrew Lloyd Webber Original Concert Tours.

In 2011, Mendoza won LA's 72hr Film Festival on her first ever attempt at writing, directing and producing a short film. She took home the award for Best Film, Best Director, and Best Writer for her film Crazy. Mendoza is repped by Podwall Entertainment, Buchwald, and Jonathan Arun Group.

The first musical of the 2019/2020 Broadway season, Moulin Rouge! The Musical opened to critical acclaim at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on July 25, 2019.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award nominee Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award nominee Justin Levine.

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), Tony Award nominee Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award nominee Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (Make-up design) and Tony Award nominee Matt Stine (Music Producer). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann's iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates over 160 years of music - from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 20 years ago.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is nominated for 14 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The production has already won the 2020 Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical and Danny Burstein received the organization's highest acting honor, Distinguished Performance. It also received ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations, including New Broadway Musical.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy