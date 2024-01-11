Video: MEAN GIRLS Directors Explain Why the Movie Musical is Not a Remake: 'It's Like a Rediscovery'

Go behind-the-scenes of the Mean Girls movie musical in a new featurette with Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr., the film's directors.

During the video, hear the directing duo discuss why the film is not a remake and more of a "rediscovery," taking audiences inside the making of the musical numbers in Mean Girls.

The featurette also features commentary from Tina Fey, Reneé Rapp, Angourie Rice, Avantika, Bebe Wood, and Christopher Briney, detailing their experiences shooting the film.

Mean Girls hit theaters tonight. Find out what critics thought of the movie musical here.

The film follows new student Cady Heron (Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Wood) and Karen (Avantika).

However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs.

As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli’i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.

Watch the featurette here:



