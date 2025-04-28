Video: Luke Kirby Took Ballet Lessons to Prepare for New Series ÉTOILE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Luke Kirby is back on TV in the Étoile, a new series about the complicated and cutthroat world of ballet. Though the Emmy-winner doesn't play a dancer in the new series, he dove headfirst into the role, taking ballet classes to help inform his performance.

"I wanted to sort of have a better understanding of how somebody who lives in that world observes a dancer and speaks about a dancer, and so I took some classes," the performer shared on a recent interview with CBS Mornings.

Accepting the role of dance director Jack McMillan meant reuniting with creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino, whom Kirby had previously worked with on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. That appealed to the actor, as well as the character itself.

"I felt Jack's appeal was in clear drive. He's a very confident guy. He can be brutal in his honesty, but I think we can all appreciate those kinds of characters...I think within him there's a broken little boy." Watch the segment now, and also check out an interview with the Palladinos here.

All eight episodes of Étoile are now available, exclusively on Prime Video. The cast includes Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Charlotte Gainsbourg (The Pale Blue Eye, Antichrist, Nymphomaniac), Lou de Laâge (The Innocents), Gideon Glick (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Maestro), David Alvarez (West Side Story), Ivan du Pontavice (Rupture), Taïs Vinolo (The Show Must Go On), David Haig (Four Weddings and a Funeral), LaMay Zhang, and Simon Callow (Outlander), as well as Yanic Truesdale (Gilmore Girls) as recurring guest. BroadwayWorld previously reported that Tony-winner Jonathan Groff also appears in the series as a guest star.

