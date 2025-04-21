Video: Ballet Series ÉTOILE Previewed on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For CBS Sunday Morning, television creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino joined the program to discuss their latest project Étoile. The Amazon Prime series follows two struggling ballet companies in New York and Paris who embark on an ambitious gambit to save their storied institutions: swapping their most talented stars.

"They're such impressive people," said Amy Sherman-Palladino of ballet dancers. She went on to pose some questions for those who think the world of ballet may not be for them: "Do you like story? Do you like emotion? Do you like power? Do you like athletics? Then, ballet is for you."

Though she ultimately went into show business as a television writer, Amy Sherman-Palladino has deep dance roots as the daughter of a professional comedian and a dancer. "I was supposed to be a dancer. I danced my whole childhood. And I actually was still dancing when I got Roseanne, which was my first writing job... But I never lost that sort of love of it and appreciation for it." Watch the full segment on CBS Sunday Morning now.

Étoile will premiere all eight episodes on April 24, exclusively on Prime Video. The cast includes Emmy-winner Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Charlotte Gainsbourg (The Pale Blue Eye, Antichrist, Nymphomaniac), Lou de Laâge (The Innocents), Gideon Glick (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Maestro), David Alvarez (West Side Story), Ivan du Pontavice (Rupture), Taïs Vinolo (The Show Must Go On), David Haig (Four Weddings and a Funeral), LaMay Zhang, and Simon Callow (Outlander), as well as Yanic Truesdale (Gilmore Girls) as recurring guest. BroadwayWorld previously reported that Tony-winner Jonathan Groff will also appear in the series as a guest star.