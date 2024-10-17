Video: Lily Collins & lvaro Morte in BARCELONA Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lily Collins and Álvaro Morte will make their West End debuts in the UK premiere of Bess Wohl’s play Barcelona. Directed by Lynette Linton the play will run for a strictly limited season at the Duke of York’s, from 21 October 2024. Get a first look at the trailer here!

Late night in Barcelona. An American tourist goes home with a handsome Spaniard. What begins as a carefree, one-night stand becomes an invitation to danger, as the personal and political catastrophically intertwine.

By turns funny, sexy and surprising, Barcelona is a seductive thriller that will keep audiences guessing - exploring the fantasy of who we pretend to be, versus the truth of who we are.

Barcelona is written by Bess Wohl, and will be directed by Lynette Linton, with Set & Costume design by Frankie Bradshaw, Lighting by Jai Morjaria, Composition and Sound Design by Duramaney Kamara and Xana, Video Design by Gino Ricardo Green, Wigs, Hair and Makeup Design by Cynthia De La Rosa, UK casting by Heather Basten and US Casting byJim Carnahan, Movement Director & Intimacy Shelley Maxwell, Vocal Coaching by Hazel Holder and Dramatherapy by Wabriya King. Associate Direction by Katie Greenall, Associate Design by Natalie Johnson, Associate Costume Designer & Supervisor is Caroline Stevens, Production Manager is Kate West, Associate Production Manager is Charlotte Ranson.