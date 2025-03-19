News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: Lencia Kebede Arrives at Shiz in WICKED on Broadway

Lencia Kebede joined the cast of Wicked on March 4.

By: Mar. 19, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.




Wicked just welcomed a new cast earlier this month, including Broadway's first Black actress to play Elphaba full-time- Lencia Kebede. Watch in this video as she arrives at Shiz for the first time on the Gershwin Theatre stage.

Kebede is a proud first-generation Ethiopian-American, Lencia graduated from Occidental College majoring in Diplomacy & World Affairs and minoring in Politics. Before Wicked, she spent five transformative years in Hamilton (Angelica Schuyler; previously Woman 5), toured nationally and internationally with Rent (Joanne), and sang backup for Beyoncé Knowles Carter. 

Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked is currently in its 21st year on Broadway. The blockbuster film version of Wicked opened on November 22nd, 2024, and has become the highest grossing film based on a Broadway musical in history.

 






Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Wicked Smoke Keyart Youth Tee Wicked Smoke Keyart Youth Tee
Buy a Wicked Youth Distressed Clock Tee Wicked Youth Distressed Clock Tee
Buy a Wicked x Gay Pride Apparel Proud Ozian Tote Wicked x Gay Pride Apparel Proud Ozian Tote
Buy a Wicked Women's For Good V-Neck Tee Wicked Women's For Good V-Neck Tee
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Shop Merch
Powered by

Videos