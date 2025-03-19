Video: Lencia Kebede Arrives at Shiz in WICKED on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wicked just welcomed a new cast earlier this month, including Broadway's first Black actress to play Elphaba full-time- Lencia Kebede. Watch in this video as she arrives at Shiz for the first time on the Gershwin Theatre stage.

Kebede is a proud first-generation Ethiopian-American, Lencia graduated from Occidental College majoring in Diplomacy & World Affairs and minoring in Politics. Before Wicked, she spent five transformative years in Hamilton (Angelica Schuyler; previously Woman 5), toured nationally and internationally with Rent (Joanne), and sang backup for Beyoncé Knowles Carter.

Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked is currently in its 21st year on Broadway. The blockbuster film version of Wicked opened on November 22nd, 2024, and has become the highest grossing film based on a Broadway musical in history.